Extron Now Shipping 5" Tabletop TouchLink Pro Touchpanel

The What: Extron Electronics has launched the TLP Pro 525T 5-inch tabletop TouchLink Pro Touchpanel.

The What Else: In addition to the new, high-performance quad-core processor and eight times more memory, it also features a high resolution, 800x480 capacitive touchscreen built with scratch and smudge-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and a distinctive enclosure with a sleek, gracefully sweeping back. The TLP Pro 525T also features the convenience of PoE - Power over Ethernet, which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable. It is ideal for any environment requiring a stylish, tabletop touchpanel with a fully customizable interface.

"As our first 5" tabletop touchpanel, we wanted to make sure the TLP Pro 525T carried forward the distinctive, elegant design from the larger members of this family," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "As with all of our latest touchpanels, we built it with super-tough Gorilla Glass. Inside you'll find enhanced processing power and memory; as well as the convenience of PoE, which helps streamline integration."

The Bottom Line: All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This powerful interface design software offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments. These designs may be used as is, or customized for the application by simply changing individual graphic elements.