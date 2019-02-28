Extron Releases GlobalViewer Enterprise 2.8

The What: Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of GlobalViewer Enterprise - GVE version 2.8. Among the many features that help you manage systems across the enterprise more efficiently, this new version adds support for SMP Series streaming media products and TLS - TouchLink Scheduling panels.

The What Else: With GVE 2.8, users can access the web interface for an SMP, monitor its remaining recording time, track the calendar connection status for TLS panels, as well as monitor a range of other statuses and offline time for these newly supported products.

"GlobalViewer Enterprise helps technicians automate tasks and provide help desk personnel with powerful AV monitoring and reporting tools in thousands of rooms, worldwide," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "This latest version of GVE adds support for our SMP streaming line and TLS panels, enhanced monitoring, and other features designed to save valuable time and streamline helpdesk tasks."

GlobalViewer Enterprise offers options that streamline system setup. Users can import existing control systems using the Global Configurator project files on IP Link, IP Link Pro control processors, and MediaLink, MediaLink Plus controllers. For programmed systems, the Global Scripter module provides the code needed to tie the system to GVE. Afterwards, monitoring and controlling systems across the enterprise is as easy as point and click.

The Bottom Line: GVE software is designed to simplify AV system resource management with control for hundreds of common AV tasks, and provides a powerful, flexible way to manage, monitor, and control nearly any device over a standard network. Support teams will appreciate the agility and flexibility GVE provides to gather analytics on usage and trends throughout the organization, create reports, and control the system from any computer on the network.