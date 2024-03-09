Extron Makes Audio and Visual Collaboration a Seamless Experience

Extron is addressing the evolving needs of the hybrid world with its latest innovation ConferenceShare. Seamlessly integrating local room cameras and microphones into unified communications meetings is imperative, and ConferenceShare offers just that. By effortlessly sharing video and audio captured by in-room USB devices with Windows or macOS laptops during Teams or Zoom meetings. With ConferenceShare enabled on their laptop, users gain access to USB devices connected to the ShareLink Pro Wired and Wireless Presentation System, simplifying the process of incorporating in-room resources in remote meetings. ConferenceShare and ShareLink Pro turn wireless integration into a convenience, making in-room USB devices readily available for enhanced collaboration.

ConferenceShare works in conjunction with ShareLink Pro software and ShareLink Pro 1100 and ShareLink Pro 500 units to not only share content from a user’s local computer, laptop, or mobile device to the room display, but also share video and audio from a local USB camera or microphone with remote participants using Teams or Zoom. It also supports integration with Microsoft 365 Calendar to streamline UC meeting connections. Adding ConferenceShare features to a ShareLink Pro system expands wireless sharing capabilities beyond the local room to any location via Teams or Zoom. ConferenceShare requires an Extron LinkLicense on the ShareLink Pro unit connected to the USB room devices.

ShareLink Pro ConferenceShare Features to Know: