Extron Celebrates 40 Years of Service, Support, and Solutions

Extron is celebrating 40 years of innovative service, support, and solutions to the Pro AV industry. Having started with a single problem-solving computer-video interface in 1983, Extron now makes over 5,000 products and its technologies are enhancing the experiences of millions of people around the globe every day.

“Extron grew up alongside the AV industry,” said Brian Taraci, Extron CEO/CTO. “For four decades, we’ve seen the evolution of technologies that completely reshaped how people communicate, and we’re proud of the leading role we play in developing innovations that drive the industry forward. As we continue to produce core technologies for the enterprise, I’m very excited for the road ahead."

Extron is marking its 40th anniversary celebration with gratitude for all those who helped the company get where it is today. The company attributes their longevity and success to loyal customers, talented and dedicated employees, and an unflinching adherence to the principles set forth by Extron's founder, Andrew Edwards.

Over the years, AV professionals and end users around the world have entrusted Extron to help them solve their technology challenges. The leadership team sees opportunities to continue to be innovative, to develop the right products for Extron customers, and to provide the service and support AV professionals need to be successful. As new technologies arise, Extron will continue to provide solutions that meet the needs of an ever-changing world.