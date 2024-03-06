3 New Extron Solutions You Need to Know

Extron has been busy the past few months. Make sure you get caught up on three of its latest product releases and enhancements.

Extron Enhances NAV Pro AV over IP Series

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron introduced new capabilities for its NAV Pro AV over IP Series. These new features include the latest evolution of the NAV PURE3 codec. PURE3 is a codec developed by Extron, exclusively for the Pro AV market. PURE3 is more efficient and more resilient than previous codecs, while maintaining compatibility with existing NAV encoders and decoders.

PURE3 offers improved network resiliency; able to tolerate the bursty network traffic found on converged networks. Competitors rely on delicate third-party codecs that fail when exposed to unpredictable network traffic. Those codecs require costly isolated networks, but PURE3 is the ONLY codec designed for the Pro AV industry that delivers robust, pristine video on converged or isolated networks.

The NAV System has a flexible and upgradable architecture that facilitates new features that expand to meet evolving system needs. These new capabilities are available in NAV firmware updates at no additional charge.

Extron’s Latest Multi-Channel Recording and Streaming Processor

(Image credit: Extron)

Introducing the recently released SMP 401 Multi-Channel 4K Recording and Streaming Media Processor, the latest addition to Extron's SMP family. The SMP 401 is a high-performance all-in-one 4K/60 processor that easily captures, switches, scales, and distributes AV sources and presentations. Powerful processing with H.264/H.265 encoding provides up to five recordings and six streams concurrently.

The SMP 401 captures a variety of sources from three HDMI 2.0 inputs, two RTP/RTSP virtual inputs, and an optional 12G-SDI input. Additionally, the advanced audio DSP facilitates independent mixing per channel and supports line or mic level audio, with phantom power for microphones. The user-friendly front panel LCD screen enables video preview for confidence monitoring, and simple menu navigation for easy configuration.

The New Wallplate Transmitter for USB-C and HDMI

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron recently introduced its DTP3 T 202 EU/MK. This two-input wallplate transmitter for sending USB-C video, HDMI, audio, and control up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable.

This DTP3 transmitter supports 4K/60 4:4:4 signals and is HDCP 2.3 compliant. To maximize image quality and eliminate latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression. Capabilities such as easy connectivity for USB-C and HDMI devices, auto-switching between inputs, and output muting control streamline operation for the end user. Integrator-friendly features include EDID Minder, analog stereo audio embedding, and bidirectional RS-232 pass-through for control of remote AV devices.

It is compatible with standard two-gang EU and MK-type junction boxes and includes wallplates for each. The DTP3 T 202 EU/MK is ideal for presentation venues, conference rooms, classrooms, and environments that require easy extension of USB-C, HDMI, audio, and control from the wall or a piece of furniture.