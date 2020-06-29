Extron Intros Three New TouchLink Pro Series Models

The What: Extron has introduced three new series of touchpanels with enhanced processing power and more memory.

The What Else: The TLP Pro 1225, TLP Pro 1525, and TLP Pro 1725 Series are designed to handle today's AV control needs, but with their quad core processing and abundant memory, they are also ready for whatever AV demands lie ahead. These 12-, 15-, and 17-inch touchpanels come in both tabletop and wall mount form factors and have capacitive edge-to-edge glass touchscreens with 24-bit color for a modern look and a responsive control surface.

Related: Extron Adds BYOD Operation to AV Control

They feature video preview inputs that support high-resolution video from HDCP-compliant HDMI sources and Extron XTP devices. They will all soon support annotation when used in conjunction with an Extron Annotator 300. All of these new touchpanels have features that make them well suited for control applications requiring fully customizable touchpanels with flexible mounting options, large control surfaces, and multi-source video previews with annotation support.

"We designed these new TouchLink Pro Series touchpanels to excel in all of your control needs today and be ready for whatever your future system designs require," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. "With more powerful processors, eight times more memory, and video preview capabilities, our largest TouchLink Pro touchpanels are the perfect choice for the most demanding AV control applications."

The Bottom Line: These new touchpanels work in conjunction with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor or HC 400 Systems and are designed for use in AV system applications that require complete, interactive control of a broad range of devices. All TouchLink Pro touchpanels operate using standard network infrastructure and are designed to be easy to install with cost-effective Ethernet cable. They are customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This interface design software offers ready-to-use resource kits to help design a wide variety of interfaces for rooms and presentation environments.