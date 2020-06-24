Extron Adds BYOD Operation to AV Control

The What: Extron has introduced a new way to control your room AV from your mobile phone or personal device.

The What Else: For instance, there may be times when using your mobile phone or personal device is preferred over a hands-on touchpanel experience. This can be done by incorporating a QR code on the meeting room touchpanel display.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Conference Rooms

"Our configuration approach has always made it easy to adapt your AV system to meet new demands without additional investment," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. "As customers make their way back into the workplace and workspaces, we want to help them make use of all the flexibility and options our systems provide."

The Bottom Line: The solution was developed to help quell concerns about returning to workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once connected, you will have full control of your room AV and environmental controls all from your personal device. No matter how many users are working together, all button presses between the touchpanel in the room and your personal device are kept in sync.

To watch the video on using QR codes to help you control your AV from your personal device, click here.