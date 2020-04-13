Extron Adds WindoWall to XTP Systems

The What: Extron has released XTP WindoWall, an enhancement that brings videowall capabilities to XTP Systems. Utilizing XTP scaling receivers, XTP WindoWall enables a mix of full screen and image magnification across multiple displays.

The What Else: Up to eight videowalls can be supported within an XTP system, and up to eight assignable presets are available per wall for quick and easy viewing between different image arrangements. Software features such as drag and size layout configuration, mullion compensation, and the ability to create multiple presets expedite the setup process.

XTP Systems provide a completely integrated switching and distribution solution for multiple digital and analog formats. They support local connectivity as well as extended transmission capability for sending video with resolutions up to and beyond 4K60 at 4:4:4, audio, RS‑232/IR, and Ethernet up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded Cat-x cable, and up to 10km (6.21 miles) over fiber optic cable. Each system is HDCP-compliant, and delivers ultra-fast, reliable digital switching with Extron's SpeedSwitch Technology.

“WindoWall brings built-in videowall support to XTP Systems of all sizes,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “Customers can take advantage of these powerful capabilities using our feature-rich configuration software without need for time consuming and expensive custom programming.”

The Bottom Line: XTP WindoWall makes XTP well suited for adding videowall functionality to a board room or expanding XTP system capabilities within emergency operations centers and other mission-critical applications.