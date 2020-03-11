Interactive Video Wall Fosters Engagement for Global Tech Company

Last year, global technology services company NTT opened a new intelligent workplace in New York. The company, which employs more than 40,000 people, servicing 85 percent of the global Fortune 500, wanted to create a space in which it could increase efficiency and drive meaningful innovation.

Located at One Penn Plaza, the new workplace features an experience center to engage clients, partners, and prospective clients around the NTT brand. To better communicate its value proposition, the company decided to adopt a digital storytelling approach and engaged collaboration solutions provider AVI-SPL to work together on a solution.

“We help our clients transform how employees, customers, and things connect,” said Mitchell Hershkowitz, VP/GM intelligent workplace at NTT Ltd. in the Americas. “The evolution of our own physical space into a truly intelligent workplace empowers our employees and showcases the value of connected systems using intelligence derived from data, location services, and modern collaboration tools.”

AVI-SPL’s strategic consultative process led to the installation of a nearly 12-foot-long, 7-foot-high Planar Clarity Matrix MultiTouch LCD Video Wall System in a 3x3 configuration.

“New York is a massive market for technology and there’s no better place than One Penn Plaza—it’s at the center of it all,” said Fred Frisco, business development manager, AVI-SPL Northeast Region. “The client’s intent with the experience center was to create a showpiece for their strategy. Based on the message they wanted to convey, we felt that an immersive type of application—and particularly a touchscreen technology—would offer the most value.”

(Image credit: Planar)

Located in the front reception area of the new One Penn Plaza workplace, the Clarity Matrix MultiTouch video wall serves as a digital canvas for presenting stories through an interactive approach. “Walking into the space, the video wall is the first thing you notice,” Frisco said. “The installation is clean, impressive, and it really contributes to their branding and strategy.”

NTT Ltd. partnered with its internal creative services agency to have a range of customized stories developed focusing on NTT’s history and unique market expertise, including how its services and technology can help companies succeed in a digital world.

“The narratives relate to our customers, our partners and our people, and also tell the story of our journey as a company,” said Vincent Nocella, vice president, IT Information Systems at NTT Ltd. in the Americas. “The experience is designed to be user-driven, empowering each person to freely explore content and follow their own narrative direction.”

Nocella’s team can easily update the Clarity Matrix MultiTouch video wall as updated content and presentation materials are developed. “We have the flexibility to adapt to a specific narrative and create a more personalized experience based on the customer or the group of customers that are visiting,” he said.

As the industry and business practices continue to change with the digital transformation of society, Nocella says technologies such as Clarity Matrix MultiTouch are becoming increasingly more relevant. “Back when IT started to emerge as a necessity, it was still concealed in the background, but now it has moved to the forefront,” he said. “The video wall is a great example of how technology can be used to represent a company through stories.”