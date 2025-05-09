Kenyon College’s New West Quad Empowers Innovative Learning with Extron

Kenyon College, a 200-year-old liberal arts college in Gambier, OH. Recently, i expanded to include three multi-story buildings as part of its new West Quad. Designed by NV5 and deployed by Radiant Technology, the West Quad incorporates a range of Extron products and technologies to power presentations and collaboration, including high-performance AV switching systems consisting of DTP and IP Link Pro control, and NAV Pro AV over IP systems for linking within and between spaces.

The buildings offer presentation equipment in over 100 classrooms, as well as other learning and meeting spaces. The AV systems include one or more computers, at least one video projection system or large screen display, and AV connectivity available on walls and furniture. Many rooms are equipped with additional sources, such as an optical media player, a document camera, webcams, one or more Smart Pen displays, and Apple TV with screen casting. Certain rooms also provide lecture capture and streaming capabilities.

“We evaluated various technologies and brands with Kenyon’s representatives for their new West Quad buildings. We determined that AV over IP using Extron’s NAV system was the right solution for this particular project and client,” said Jesse Fishman CTS-D, DSCE, senior systems designer, Technology and Acoustics at NV5. “Implementing NAV systems throughout the academic, administrative, and library buildings for classrooms, meeting rooms, and general-purpose spaces made the most sense.”

Extron’s NAV Pro AV over IP system was selected because it provided flexibility, signal integrity, and video scalability in a high-performance solution. Within each room and space, NAV encoders and scaling decoders run through local switches, with the decoders distributing content at the native resolution for each display device. Learning space configurations change regularly; thus, the NAV endpoints are installed throughout the rooms. Connection points are provided on walls and floors and within furniture. The auditorium, seminar rooms, and presentation venues have the same type of flexibility using more of the standard products and connection options. The NAV system also facilitates overflow by routing signals between rooms.

A range of other Extron equipment is deployed to provide complete AV systems. In some spaces, Extron DTP CrossPoint presentation matrix switchers provide switching within the room while connecting to the NAV system for complete routing flexibility. DMP Plus Series DSP processors are paired with XPA Series power amplifiers for enhanced audio reproduction. Intuitive AV system control is provided by a variety of TouchLink Pro touchpanels in a range of sizes and form factors. Mounted on lecterns, walls, and/or other furniture, the touchpanels work in conjunction with an Extron IP Link Pro control processor that monitors and controls each AV system. To manage bookings for reservable spaces, an easy-to-use TouchLink Room Scheduling Panel is installed outside of the door. Professors and staff can view room availability in real-time and reserve the space by following the on-screen prompts.

Kenyon College is using their new campus buildings with enhanced technology to embody their approach to solving problems from multiple angles, crossing disciplines to make connections. The West Quad, with its Extron systems and technologies, is helping to prepare their students to meet and even lead the way in today’s complex and ever-changing world.