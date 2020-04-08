Extron Announces Free Online Certifications, Extron Institute Classes

Extron recently announced it is waiving the fees for its online certifications. In addition, it is conducting free live online instructor-led Extron Institute classes to help technology professionals who are working remotely.

[Harman to Offer Free Training]

Extron online training has always been free and AV professionals now have an opportunity to earn their AV Associate or Extron Control Specialist certification without charge. Online Extron training and certification programs are available via any platform. The courses cover a wide range of in-depth AV technology topics and all of them provide additional opportunities to earn required industry certification Renewal Units. Extron recently added live, instructor-led Extron Institute classes designed to help participants master 4K AV technologies in a weeklong series of two-hour sessions. The student-instructor ratio is kept low to enhance the student experience.

"We are very excited to offer these award-winning certifications and live classes at no charge to help AV professionals stay on top of their game while working from home," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Extron certification is recognized worldwide and our online courses provide the best technology training, as well as the latest on trends and best practices, in the industry."

Extron online training and certification offerings include:

NEW - Live Online Instructor-Led Training (seating is limited)

AV Principles Course

AV Associate Online Certification

Extron Control Specialist Online Certification

ProDSP Specialist Online Certification

Extron Video Resources

Publication Review Program

For complete details on courses and how to register, click here.