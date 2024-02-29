Everything to Know about the New LEA Professional Half-Rack Amplifiers

LEA Professional is adding to its Connect Series with the latest launch of its Half-Rack models. These smaller form factor, half-rack smart amplifiers feature onboard DSP, WebUI, Cloud Connectivity, third-party API control, and more.

Each of the new half-rack models are built with fully routable analog inputs, four amplifier channels with Low-Z, 70V, or 100V selectable by channel and the D units include Dante and AES67 connectivity. All models also boast three different ways of network connection: using the built-in Wi-Fi Access Point, connecting to an existing Wi-Fi network, or using a Local Area Network Ethernet connection.

The half-rack models join LEA Professionals’ technology catalog, featuring smart power, DSP, and intelligible IT solutions. “With the significant adoption rate of Connect Series amplifiers, commercial, corporate, marine and residential integrators wanted a product that delivered the same punch, while taking up less space,” said Brian Pickowitz, VP of marketing at LEA Professional. “Our half-rack solutions can be installed anywhere and are perfectly suited for small to medium-scale installations.”