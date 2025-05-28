Come for the Mini Golf and Bowling, Stay for the Enhanced Audio from LEA Professional Amplifiers

Henry Dorrbaker’s Pub & Play, located in Beloit, WI, is a dining and gaming destination popular for its elevated menu, lively bar scene, and versatile indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces. From the 12 customized duckpin bowling lanes to the indoor mini golf course, Henry Dorrbaker’s provides a seamless blend of casual elegance, making it the perfect spot for both weekday dining and weekend entertainment. LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers and the LEA Cloud platform helps bring the experience to a whole new level.

[Bon Appétit—Check Out This Immersive Dining Experience at The Alchemist]

To create this audio experience for its diners and players, the team at Henry Dorrbaker’s turned to Brent Hayes, president of the Cherry Valley, IL-based AV integrator SVL Productions, to design and install a sound system to elevate the already amazing upbeat atmosphere inside the venue. The goal was to provide polished background music, flexible zone control, and capabilities fit for the fast-paced and ever-changing needs of live entertainment, all while ensuring simple remote management for the venue's staff.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Hayes installed the Connect Series 124D, Connect Series 354D, and Connect Series 702D amplifiers to enhance the guest experience at Henry Dorrbaker’s.The Connect Series amplifiers provide Dante-enabled network connectivity, making them ideal for Henry Dorrbaker’s distributed audio system. Featuring Smart Power Bridge technology, these amplifiers allow for flexible configuration with both high and low-impedance speakers, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio throughout the venue. Hayes utilized the LEA Cloud, which enables staff to monitor and manage the amplifiers remotely. This cloud-based platform offers real-time insights into amplifier performance, allowing for quick and efficient system adjustments and troubleshooting.

The Connect Series amplifiers offer audio power to various zones throughout Henry Dorrbaker’s, ensuring vibrant sound coverage in the dining areas, bar, restrooms, and outdoor spaces. The amplifiers drive the outdoor speakers, transforming the patio into a lively venue for guests to enjoy fresh air and amazing audio with their night out. As the weather warms up, the team looks forward to fully utilizing the outdoor space to enhance the guest experience with high-quality audio.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

"Henry Dorrbaker's is an excellent venue with a vibrant atmosphere, and the LEA Professional amplifiers are a perfect fit," said Hayes. "The flexibility, reliability, and remote management features of the Connect Series make them the preferred choice for installations with this many moving parts. We already have a few LEA projects planned and expect to have many more in the future."