LEA Professional, Pioneer PRO AUDIO Partner on Immersive Audio Experience

San Diego's InsideOUT is an enchanted dining experience snuck into what looks like an average apartment building in the heart of the lively Hillcrest neighborhood. InsideOUT required an updated audio system that would create an immersive environment for diners while also being conscious of the apartment complex’s residents. The restaurant relied on a combination of LEA Professional technology and Pioneer PRO AUDIO products to fulfill the venue’s needs.

Created in 2018, InsideOUT is situated in Hillcrest’s Eitol Towers and adjoined by the Harvey Hillcrest apartments. The restaurant strives to create a casual, elegant ambiance, known for its elevated pop-up installations for guests to immerse themselves and relax in its modern oasis. The venue includes a main dining room that leads to an outdoor open-air atrium with walkways, seating nooks, and a striking water feature for guests to enjoy.

InsideOUT engaged Ramiro Valenzuela, founder of R-TECH Productions, and his team to provide an audio solution that fit the multi-format venue. R-TECH Productions combined the smart technology of LEA Professional’s Connect Series 354 and Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s discreet CM Series to create an immersive environment for patrons while remaining respectful of the remaining building occupants.

“I had a walkthrough with the InsideOUT team, and it was clear the original audio system had not been well-maintained. They were looking for a reliable sound design that wasn’t overpowering to the guest’s experience but also allowed for adjustments for different areas inside the restaurant,” Valenzuela shared. “I knew LEA Professional would be a great fit for this project as the technology allows you to easily install amplifiers in the correct profile and then adjust them accordingly with no other hands touching it.”

LEA Professional’s Connect Series 354 was installed to handle several banks of ceiling loudspeakers. The amplifier’s smart capabilities can delay the audio or adjust the volume by channel.

LEA’s Connect Series 354 smart amplifiers feature 350 watts per channel and are well-suited for multi-format installations such as InsideOUT. The four and eight-channel amps support HiZ (70V or 100V) or LoZ loudspeakers, selectable by channel. With three ways to connect, the installer can engage the built-in Wi-Fi access point, connect to the room’s Wi-Fi, or connect to any local area network via Cat5 or Cat6 cable. LEA Professional’s Network Connect Series is also the first amplifier family in the industry to offer cloud connectivity, providing an additional layer of reliability through remote troubleshooting and support.

“Pioneer PRO AUDIO came into play once I replaced the patio loudspeakers because the original speakers had experienced a lot of wear due to outdoor exposure. Around 60% of the seating is outdoors, so having a durable audio system was a necessity,” Valenzuela explained. “InsideOUT had a seasonal event planned and wanted the system to be done prior. I was able to get the Pioneer PRO AUDIO products, install them, and have the system fully up and running in time. Enjoying the sound throughout the venue made for a great addition to the event.”

R-TECH Productions utilized Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s black CM-S58T throughout the patio. The 8-inch surface mount loudspeakers draw from Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s club audio manufacturing heritage to produce premium-quality audio. The commercial units are ideal for discreet installation in a variety of spaces where reliability is crucial, especially in outdoor environments.

“InsideOUT is a great example of how flexible LEA Professional’s technology is,” added Scott Robbins, vice president of sales at LEA Professional. “Harnessing our revolutionary cloud capabilities and combining it with Pioneer PRO AUDIO’s superior loudspeaker technology was the perfect combination for this multi-format venue. We are confident that this new system will provide an immersive experience for InsideOUT’s guests.”