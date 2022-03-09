Eric Hutto Named New CEO of Diversified

Diversified , a leading global technology solutions provider, announced that its founder, Fred D’Alessandro, has decided to transition from CEO to executive chairman. Eric Hutto will be the company's new CEO.

Having built the global, billion-dollar company from the ground up, D’Alessandro will now focus his energy and attention on strategic relationships, mentoring the company's next generation of talent, and supporting Hutto in the execution of his strategy and vision.

(Image credit: Diversified)

“The past 29 years have been such a journey here at Diversified,” said D’Alessandro. “We have experienced tremendous growth, and I am really excited to transition into this new role as executive chairman. Even though I am not going anywhere any time soon, I know the company is in good hands with Eric. With his experience, he will take the company to even greater heights, and I look forward to contributing to that success.”

Hutto comes from Unisys, where he most recently served as president and COO. He has more than 20 years of executive level experience in IT services and consulting, including a powerful track record integrating acquired companies, delivering profitable growth, and improving operations. In addition to his years spent at Unisys, Hutto’s background includes a strong list of household names, many of which he has led the charge for organizational transformation and exponential growth.

“Fred and the Diversified team have built such a strong foundation, and because of them, this company is positioned to do really big things,” said Hutto. “As I step into this role, I can’t wait to dive in and take on the challenge of helping further our growth and capabilities. Diversified is already well respected in the industries that know us, but we’re ready to show the whole world what a truly valuable business partner we can be to meet any modern technology needs.”