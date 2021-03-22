Diversified Expands ViewPoint Portfolio with New Rapid Meeting Room Deployment Options

The What: Diversified, No. 2 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, is expanding its ViewPoint portfolio of smart meeting rooms with ViewPoint Xpress and FastFlex, solutions that support rapid meeting room deployments.

The What Else: According to Diversified, ViewPoint Xpress delivers an easy-to-order, easy-to-deploy, and easy-to-operate user experience based on a choice of collaboration platforms the world has come to know and love—Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, or Cisco Webex. Delivered at scale anywhere around the globe, these cost effective rooms meet evolving collaboration needs and are backed by Diversified’s customer experience and day-two service offerings.

For customers looking to expand upon existing platforms to incorporate enhanced features, Diversified’s FastFlex rooms provide additional flexibility to evolve huddle spaces with changing needs. Just as its name implies, FastFlex leverages a proprietary mounting system that enables Diversified to pre-build, kit, and ship for fast deployment. The kitted solution comes with the flexibility of being paired with any of the aforementioned conference room systems with the added functionality of room control and Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) capabilities that support wireless presenting, cloud management, video streaming, and more.

The Bottom Line: “The dramatic and sudden rise in adoption of visual communications platforms like Teams is creating ripple effects to user expectations in the office,” said Tom Spearman, executive vice president at Diversified. “These new offerings will take the standardization best practices of our ViewPoint family of solutions and apply them to the execution of more rapid, quick-turn meeting room deployments at scale.”