SCN Celebrates Pro AV Best in Market 2026 Winners

The Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2026 awards for Systems Contractor News have been announced. Now in its fourth year, the program recognized 10 winning products from 10 manufacturers.

The BiMs provide a platform for companies to highlight new (or newly upgraded) products within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor.

And the SCN BiM 2026 winners are …

AtlasIED / Atlas+Fyne Premium Pendant Loudspeakers

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED has expanded the Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare Series with a new lineup of premium pendant loudspeakers, the FP range. The addition provides integrators with a complete portfolio of ceiling, surface-mount, and pendant loudspeakers featuring consistent voicing and uniform point-source performance throughout an installation. Engineered for applications with high or open ceiling spaces, the pendant loudspeakers deliver design-forward performance that integrates seamlessly into modern architectural spaces. Featuring low-insertion-loss transformers suitable for 70V or 100V applications, the pendants’ durable construction includes a weather-resistant, IP44-rated enclosure. Available in black or white, the FP range incorporates 4, 6, and 8-inch models, along with a separate 8-inch model with narrow dispersion specifically for higher ceilings and an 8-inch subwoofer model for extended bass performance.

From the Judges: The Atlas+Fyne Premium Pendant Loudspeakers are among the most visually appealing Pro AV speakers for contractors to deploy in venues with discerning aesthetic standards.

Audio-Technica / D50 Digital UHF Wireless System

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

D50 Wireless was purpose-built for mission-critical environments. A-T’s flagship wireless system was designed for corporate, education, government, theater, and live performance. It delivers exceptional sound quality and industry-leading RF stability in high-density integrations. Its primary benefit is maximum reliability at scale, with secure, networked performance via Dante and AES67—making it the right solution when precision, coordination, and flawless audio matter most. It features an expansive tuning bandwidth (up to 244 MHz, region dependent), best-in-class battery life and build quality, and up to eight Dante channels in a single rack space with PoE+ power capabilities for the ultimate in rack space efficiency.

From the Judges: The Wireless Manager software is one of the better configuration and control software packages for integrators.

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Biamp / Devio UCX

(Image credit: Biamp)

Devio UCX is an Android-based UC compute platform that transforms any meeting space into a fully equipped Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms system. By consolidating compute, DSP, and device connectivity into a single appliance, AV, IT, and end users enjoy fewer powered components, less cabling, and simpler rooms, with remote management through Biamp Workplace. The device also provides the auto-pairing Apprimo Touch 10 controller, enabling one-touch meeting join while doubling as a USB-C charger at the table. AI noise reduction and intelligent Beamtracking microphone mixing ensure every participant is heard clearly. At deployment, Biamp Launch automatically measures each room and optimizes audio performance, so users experience consistent, professionally tuned sound in every space. As an Android-based UC compute device with integrated professional DSP, Devio UCX eliminates separate PCs and audio processors, and creates a single-manufacturer solution that scales across three performance tiers.

From the Judges: The Biamp Devio UCX is a smart solution for integrators, as it provides a common user experience while allowing hardware capabilities to expand in larger rooms.

EAW / NT208L

(Image credit: EAW)

EAW’s NT208L is the newest dual 8-inch active line array in the Newport Series. It delivers 141 dB Max SPL with low‑frequency extension to 50 Hz—performance typically associated with much larger dual 10 or 12‑inch systems. Weighing just 53 pounds, it features a 2,000W Class‑D amplifier and a field‑adjustable horn (80, 95, or 110 degrees), offering a power‑to‑weight ratio that provides scalable output without added bulk. Designed for touring, installations, and outdoor festivals, NT208L offers simplicity, space efficiency, and high performance. The Newport Series integrates high‑power Class‑D amplification directly into each enclosure, eliminating external amp racks and reducing transport weight, truck space, and setup complexity. EAW’s Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD) technology enables users to select between four horizontal coverage profiles through quick, toolless adjustments in the field. Plus, EAW’s Isophasic Waveguide ensures each cabinet couples seamlessly, providing even, predictable sound.

From the Judges: EAW's NT208L dual 8-inch active line array delivers the best low-weight active line array without all the add-ons that increase the price point of the cabinet.

Extron / DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB

(Image credit: Extron)

The Extron DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB is a compact 4x2 matrix switcher that supports USB 10 Gbps data at the local USB-C host port and four-port hub, plus host switching and USB 2 data extension. It incorporates the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine (capable of 4K/60 4:4:4) and features USB-C and HDMI inputs and HDMI outputs. A DTP3 output extends audio, video, USB data, and control signals up to 330 feet over a single shielded Cat 6a cable. The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB enables transmission of video and audio, data, and 100-watt device charging over a single USB-C cable. For BYOM applications, up to three USB 10 Gbps hosts can be switched to share devices connected to the local four-port USB hub. The switcher can also access remote USB devices when connected to an Extron DTP3 R 331 receiver, enabling cameras, microphones, mice, and keyboards installed in the room to be available to any connected USB host.

From the Judges: Sometimes integrators need a widget to solve a customer's needs, and Extron's DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB may just be that solution.

LG Electronics USA / All-in-One LUPA098

(Image credit: LG)

The LUPA All-in-One (AIO) 32:9 ultra stretch indoor display is a 98-inch dvLED solution designed for high-impact digital signage, public information, and corporate communications in commercial environments. With its ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, 1,920x540 resolution, 1.25mm pixel pitch, and brightness that reaches up to 600 nits, it gives organizations a distinctive, high-visibility canvas for spaces where standard display formats may limit visual presence or content flexibility. Its unique stretch form factor is paired with an all-in-one design that streamlines deployment. It integrates dual 9-watt speakers and an embedded webOS 4.0 controller, reducing the need for external components. It also features a single AC power connection, simplified rear frame and module assembly process, and full front access to help reduce installation complexity and support faster maintenance. Its VESA-compatible mounting and scalable configurations of up to 10 screens add flexibility across different layouts and site requirements.

From the Judges: LG has long created solutions for integrators that allow AV to be a transformative presence within built spaces, and the LUPA ultra stretch display creates yet another opportunity to make their mark in a way that could lead to increased business referrals.

NETGEAR AV / NETGEAR Align Controller

(Image credit: Netgear)

The NETGEAR Align Controller NETGEAR's first AV platform, purpose-built as the open layer on which AV applications run. The clearest expression is remote access to NETGEAR Engage, replacing the spare PC and VPN that used to be the only route in. Multiple users can now connect locally or from anywhere to configure a network, monitor system health, push changes, and troubleshoot issues without a site visit. The Align Controller also consolidates what every installation needs. Onboard IEEE 1588 PTPv2 grandmaster and boundary clock functionality supporting SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and gPTP AVB delivers sub-microsecond synchronization without expensive, dedicated external clock hardware. NTP, Syslog, DNS, and DHCP run natively. Designed as an open platform, the Align Controller can also function as a gateway, network bridge, discovery server, or cloud proxy. Plus, it can run third-party applications alongside NETGEAR's own, allowing its capabilities to evolve after installation.

From the Judges: The Align controller's integration of grandmaster clock capabilities provides contractors an opportunity to create value for their clients and simplify system configuration by avoiding the need to deploy third-party solutions.

Sony Electronics / Crystal LED UNIFY

(Image credit: Sony)

The Crystal LED UNIFY (ZRL-135SG) is a 135-inch, all-in-one dvLED display designed to simplify ordering, installation, operation, and maintenance while complementing Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Display and Crystal LED portfolios. The solution targets corporate and higher education environments such as boardrooms, meeting rooms, and community spaces. It arrives pre-assembled with five display units and a control unit, allowing two people to complete installation in about an hour with no additional electrical work required. A front-serviceable, slide-out control unit reduces downtime and lowers total cost of ownership. The display delivers true-to-life visuals with anti-reflection surface technology, 1.5mm pixel pitch, and 800 nits brightness. Visual performance and user experience are consistent with Sony’s broader professional display ecosystem, including 4K input support and compatibility with Sony’s Device Management Platform. Featuring an ultra-slim design, the Crystal LED UNIFY is engineered for durability, energy efficiency, and long-term use, and seamlessly blends into professional environments.

From the Judges: All-in-one dvLED systems used to be complex and cumbersome for field techs to install on site, but the five-panel design of the Crystal LED UNIFY display simplifies that.

ViewSonic / LDS136-152

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic LDS136-152 is a 136-inch all-in-one, mobile dvLED display solution that's engineered to deliver high-impact visuals without the permanence of a fixed installation. Arriving pre-assembled in a protective flight case, it can transform any space into an immersive visual environment in minutes. The design is integrated with a commercial-grade, built-in motorized stand that lifts the top of the screen to 9.34 feet, ensuring optimal visibility for everyone in the room. With precision remote tuning, the height of the LDS136-152 can be adjusted from anywhere in the room. An integrated OPS slot makes it simple to expand the system when needed. Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology protects the LED panels from daily wear-and-tear, while its IP65 and IK06 ratings ensure resistance to bumps, dust, and moisture. With the ViewSonic AirSync software, the screen can be shared wirelessly from any device with tools such as AirPlay and Google Cast.

From the Judges: It can be a great solution for corporate clients as well as houses of worship that rent/share space. as the system can be secured when not in use.

WyreStorm Technologies / SYN-CTL-FL10

(Image credit: WyreStorm)

The SYN-CTL-FL10 is an all-in-one control platform designed to simplify room automation across education, corporate, government, security, hospitality, and venue environments. It brings projectors, displays, lighting, climate, sensors, and other room technologies together under one intuitive control experience, helping users manage the entire space from a single interface. What sets the SYN-CTL-FL10 apart is its combination of simplicity, flexibility, and value in a single platform. With built-in IP control, RS-232, relay, GPIO, and Ethernet connectivity, it functions as a control hub without requiring additional processors while supporting third-party systems with no ongoing licensing fees. Its visual programming environment allows integrators to learn the fundamentals in as little as 45 minutes, while pre-built drivers and straightforward configuration help accelerate deployment. A key differentiator is its AI-assisted integration workflow: Rather than manually building every third-party integration from scratch, integrators can use their preferred AI model to accelerate development.

From the Judges: WyreStorm’s SYN-CTL-FL10 compact control experience is super easy for integrators to deploy in the field with simple drag-and-drop configuration.