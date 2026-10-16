"When Worlds Unite." Registration for ISE 2027 Is Open

Registration is now open for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2027. The audiovisual and systems integration industry will come together to experience what happens “When Worlds Unite," at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via, from Feb. 2-5, 2027, where ISE will bring together the innovators, creators and technology leaders turning convergence into new possibilities.

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'When Worlds Unite' is more than just a strapline. It reflects where the AV industry is heading. The lines between AV, IT, broadcast, live events, smart buildings, and education are blurring, and the most valuable work is increasingly happening when those worlds meet. The 2027 edition is built around that convergence, bringing different industries, disciplines, and generations of talent into the same space. ISE is the place to engage with what’s changing, connect with the people driving it and play a part in shaping what comes next.

"Bringing our industry together has always been at the heart of ISE, and that spirit is central to ISE 2027." said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "When Worlds Unite is about the moment we are in, when boundaries are disappearing and new connections are creating new possibilities. It is about what happens when AV meets IT, technology meets creativity, and established expertise meets the next generation. That is when the most interesting work is happening, and at ISE 2027 you don’t just see the change, you are part of it. This is when the future of our industry gets created. Opening registration is the first step, and I would encourage everyone in the industry to be part of it."

That spirit of convergence runs through every part of ISE 2027, linking the many facets of today’s AV world. But it doesn’t stop at the Gran Via halls. For 2027, ISE is expanding its footprint into Fira Montjuïc, connecting the AV community with new audiences and ideas across education and the creative industries. On Wednesday Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4, an ISE 2027 badge will also provide access to the show floors of EdTech Congress and Spark. One registration. Three show floors. More opportunities to explore and discover what’s next.

Visitors planning their trip to Barcelona can rely on bnetwork, ISE's official accommodation partner. bnetwork offers exclusive hotel rates across Barcelona through a dedicated booking site that lets you compare hotels by distance from the Fira, price, sustainability and guest ratings. Its help goes well beyond rooms. With a team on site at the Fira throughout the show, bnetwork can arrange airport transfers and group transport, book restaurants, and source and organise off-site spaces for meetings, hospitality and private events. Visitors can browse hotels at isehotels.bnetwork.com or contact the team at isehotels@bnetwork.com.

When Worlds Unite, the future takes shape. Be part of it. Register today.