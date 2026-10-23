AI Visionary Mo Gawdat to Deliver ISE 2027 Business Keynote

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) has announced Mo Gawdat, four-time international bestselling author and business leader as the Business Keynote speaker for ISE 2027. Returning to Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via, Feb. 2-5, 2027, the keynote will give attendees the opportunity to step back from individual solutions and enrich their ISE experience to consider the bigger picture: where AI is taking us and the role people must play in shaping what comes next.

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“Mo Gawdat brings a rare combination of business leadership, technological insight and human perspective to the conversation around AI," commented Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "As industries and disciplines surrounding the AV world become increasingly interconnected, his keynote will challenge the ISE community to look beyond the hype and consider how AI can be applied responsibly to unlock new ideas, experiences and opportunities. His message captures the spirit of When Worlds Unite, and we look forward to welcoming him to the stage at ISE 2027.”

(Image credit: ISE)

Gawdat will take to the stage in CC4 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, under the title ‘When Human and Artificial Intelligence Unite: Building a Future Worth Living In’. The keynote session will evaluate the current impact of AI whilst raising bigger questions surrounding the speed of change, responsibility and human behavior, and address how organizations should respond.

With a career spanning over three decades, Gawdat brings a wealth of experience from prestige companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Google, as well as co-founding more than 30 businesses throughout his career. He is also a four-time international bestselling author, with a core focus on happiness, artificial intelligence and the future of humanity. His first published title, the bestselling Solve for Happy: Engineer Your Path to Joy, developed an algorithm that models how our minds encounter the world and process joy and sadness. It also sparked his global mission to make one billion people happy.

Following the publication of his second book, Scary Smart: The Future of AI and How You Can Save Our World, Mo established himself as one of the world’s leading voices on AI. This expertise extends to how AI will continue to grow and what businesses could be doing differently to effectively incorporate AI into their operations. This knowledge is implemented in his work, including his latest initiative ‘Emma.love’, an ethical AI coaching platform that helps to cultivate meaningful relationships, platonically, romantically and professionally; and also his forthcoming book Alive: A Human’s Guide to Living in the World of AI.

ISE’s 2027 theme ‘When Worlds Unite’ reflects the growing convergence of the worlds of AV, digital content, immersive experiences, smart buildings and live events. Mo’s keynote brings this theme to life as he offers invaluable expertise in this area, especially with how AI could be used to help different technology worlds continue to unite, without losing the human connection.