Pro AV Newsmakers: AVIXA Makes Headlines, Plus New Hires at ASG, Media Links, and More

AVIXA saw some impressive numbers at InfoComm América Latina 2026, and now InfoComm EDGE Collective is on the horizon. There were also people on the move and a partnership made that you should know.

[Is the Vegas Sphere Heading to Maryland?]

Sit back and get caught up with this week's edition of Pro AV Newsmakers.

People

(Image credit: Future)

Bob Daniel Joins ASG as Storage and Workflow Solutions Architect

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has appointed Bob Daniel as storage and workflow solutions architect within the enterprise storage team. Daniel has over 30 years of experience, architecting and implementing large, fast, and complex storage systems for media and entertainment, along with enterprise applications.

At ASG, Daniel designs technical solutions customized for each client, based on their performance, reliability, and budget requirements for traditional and AI environments. Daniel draws on decades of experience with major studios, post-production facilities, and enterprise organizations.

digiLED welcomes Toshihiko Ohnishi as Director of digiLED ASIA

digiLED continues to strengthen its Asia operations in Japan with the appointment of Toshihiko Ohnishi, ex-SONY executive, as a director. He is leading work on compliance with Japanese laws and regulations for installations, electrical work, and related requirements, while supporting the wider Asia team as the business grows and works to deliver a higher standard of service to clients. His appointment brings extensive experience in the region and an opportunity to mentor members of the organization. This begins with ongoing internal improvements that help digiLED maintain a consistently high level of operation across the region.

He brings a long and varied career, much of it spent at Sony. He gained hands-on experience across product development, marketing, sales, and operations in Japan, the U.K., the United States, and Asia, and later took on outside board and advisory roles, including with Felica Networks and companies closely involved in development of 4K and 8K content creation workflows for broadcasters and other professional sectors.

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(Image credit: Media Links)

Media Links has welcomed Mikhail Zavalin as market development technical specialist, EMEA. Based in Norway, Zavalin will provide technical sales and pre-sales support to customers and partners across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zavalin brings more than 20 years of technology experience closely aligned with Media Links’ work in broadcast and media, including nearly a decade in technical pre-sales and solutions engineering. His background spans IP networking, cloud infrastructure, video compression and content protection, with experience across production, contribution and distribution.



Zavalin supports existing customers and new projects through solution design, technical presentations and proof-of-concept testing. He also helps gather customer requirements and market insights to help inform the company’s product development and support activities.

Partnerships

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

EAW Expands Presence Across Florida and the Caribbean With HWPco

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has partnered with HWPco, a manufacturers’ representative firm based in the Southeast United States, top expand its EAW representation to include Florida and the Caribbean, building on the company’s existing coverage of the Southeast.

HWPco’s Florida representation includes the Panhandle, Central and Southern Florida. The expansion also positions HWPco to grow EAW’s presence throughout the Caribbean, where demand for high-performance professional audio systems continues to grow across hospitality, houses of worship, live entertainment, and other professional applications.

Roadshows

Hop on Board the Vizrt Live Production Roadshow

(Image credit: VIZRT)

The TriCaster Live Production Bus has hit the road for a hands-on look at the latest in live production. Each session is 90 minutes in a small group. Guests will get behind the controls of TriCaster Vizion, LivePanel Pro, and 3Play Vivid, see AI-powered and NDI-based workflows running live, and put their questions straight to the Vizrt product team.

Attendees will run real production workflows on the new TriCaster range; see how LivePanel Pro simplifies complex productions for any operator; explore the NDI network workflows that connect it all; and talk through your own production challenges with Vizrt experts.

You can catch it in Los Anegles on Nov. 2 and 3, in Silicon Valley on Nov. 5 and 6, and Chicago on Nov. 12 and 13.

AVIXA In the News

(Image credit: AVIXA)

AVIXA Launches Training Course to Help Professionals Navigate Broadcast and Pro AV Convergence

From corporate studios to live events and higher education environments, spaces increasingly rely on workflows that combine both broadcast and Pro AV. To help bridge the gap between these converging disciplines, AVIXA is building upon its resources for the community with the new online course “Broadcast AV: Glass-to-Glass.” This course provides a framework of the entire end-to-end workflow from the camera lens ("glass") capturing content to the screen ("glass") where a viewer watches it.

Bringing together subject matter expertise from across the AV and broadcast ecosystem, AVIXA developed the course to offer professionals the tools needed to plan, operate, and support AV and broadcast convergence systems day to day.

Designed for Pro AV professionals, broadcast professionals, and those entering integrated media environments, this course will equip them with tools to communicate more effectively across teams and offer insight into how to make better informed decisions in integrated media environments. The course will also explore the key stages of broadcast and Pro AV, and how the people, technologies, and processes behind them create a successful viewer experience. From acquisition to distribution, "Glass-to-Glass" provides practical examples to connect the decisions made at every stage of production. Learners will follow the content workflow and understand how each stage contributes to a reliable operation.

AVIXA is offering a free preview of the opening portion of "Broadcast AV: Glass-to-Glass." Access the free preview and the full course at avixa.org/training-certification/courses/free-preview-broadcast-av-glass-to-glass.

A Highly Successful InfoComm América Latina 2026 Sees Attendance Soar

InfoComm América Latina 2026, held October 21–23 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, brought together the region’s audiovisual integration industry community for three days filled with innovation, training, networking, and business development. In its second edition, the event organized by AVIXA welcomed 5,904 verified attendees, a 13% increase from 2025. International participation rose from 6% to 11%, and end users accounted for 26% of attendees. The event's regional focus was reinforced as professionals traveled from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama, in addition to Mexico.

The event featured 82 exhibitors, 28% more than the previous year, and more than 43,000 square feet of net exhibition floor space, a 52% increase. It showcased the latest technologies for professional audiovisual solutions, including LED and video displays, audio equipment, conferencing and collaboration systems, digital signage, control and automation, content distribution, lighting, AI-powered solutions, and immersive experiences. With this growth, InfoComm América Latina reaffirms its position as Latin America's leading gathering for the audiovisual integration industry.

“I’m amazed by InfoComm América Latina 2026. What caught my attention the most was the genuine passion shown by the community,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, who oversees InfoComm in the United States and InfoComm América Latina. “Those who were here last year were impressed by this year’s experience and by the event’s growth. First-time attendees discovered the dynamism of the audiovisual integration industry in Latin America, gained access to technologies that have entered the market over the past year, and returned home with new contacts, knowledge, and business partners.”

One highlight of this year’s event was the evolution of exhibitors, who expanded their spaces and improved their booths visually, as well as in their experiential and technological offerings. Brands focused on showcasing audiovisual integration solutions in action, moving beyond equipment displays so end users could better understand how these solutions apply in real-world situations.

That same idea guided the concept behind the six immersive experiences offered at the event. They were designed to demonstrate what technology can achieve when audio, video, lighting, content, and automation are integrated into a single system. Digital art, content production, and workspaces and wellness areas introduced visitors to applications found in museums, airports, offices, stores, and hotels.

The nine Demo Rooms returned after a positive reception in their first edition. They let integrators, consultants, and end users listen to professional audio systems under conditions similar to real-world projects. In separate, comfortable rooms on set schedules, visitors could plan their tour, listen at their leisure, compare solutions, and ask specialists questions directly.

Lastly, he Educational Program, led by 90 international specialists, drew 1,734 attendees, an 8.6% increase over 2025, across 61 sessions and five guided tours. Nearly half of participants (46%) attended more than one session. This edition was more interactive and hands-on, featuring in-demand workshops, an approach the event will continue to develop in 2027.

InfoComm on the EDGE

InfoComm EDGE Collective will demonstrate what happens when the people who commission and operate connected environments are given the opportunity to shape the brief, evaluate the solutions, and influence how they are brought to life. On Nov. 3, 2026, at Address Sky View, Dubai, the event will showcase the results of a pioneering collaboration between leading regional end users, systems integrator Leisung and technology partners including Q-SYS.

“Rather than beginning with technology specifications, the event concept was developed with a different question: what do organisations need their environments to achieve, and how can technology help them perform when it matters most?” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, CEO of AVIXA. “The result is a fully integrated, immersive experience that demonstrates not only what pro AV can make possible, but how a different approach to collaboration can deliver more intelligent, responsive, and resilient environments.”

At the heart of InfoComm EDGE Collective is a different approach to how integrated environments are conceived, designed, and delivered. An End User Council, comprising senior industry leaders from across the region, helped shape the design brief and the operational challenges the activation at the heart of InfoComm EDGE Collective would need to address.