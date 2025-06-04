Editorial: More AI Action and Frustration

One of the many AI action figures of SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore generated by Bylo.ai for this article.

In the summer of 2014, social media helped power the success of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. People would dump cold water on their heads and challenge their friends to do the same. According to the ALS Association, the trend helped raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) as well as more than $115 million for medical research, care, and advocacy.

Recently, my teenager asked me to dump a bucket of cold water on her head while my wife shot a video of the activity. Turns out there's a new USC Speak Your MIND Ice Bucket Challenge, which was launched in early spring by the Mental Illness Needs Discussion (MIND) club at the University of South Carolina. The goal is to spread awareness of mental health and collect donations for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization with a mission to transform mental health norms.

Also in early spring, another viral trend invaded social media platforms. That's because on March 25, OpenAI launched an advanced image generator for its GPT-4o model for ChatGPT—and made it free to use. Suddenly, feeds were filled with custom AI action figures of various quality.

Since last year's attempt to update my headshot via AI went amiss, I figured I'd try to repair my relationship with AI with a less serious exercise. Now, GenAI tools like ChatGPT operate based on the prompts (input) you provide. Provide a short burst of inspiration ("use this photo to make a posable action figure") and you're likely to be uninspired by the results. The more detailed and specific the prompts, the better the finished product.

My first attempt was created using Bylo.ai and my current headshot. The site was kind enough to provide a pretty detailed prompt to simplify the process. I added some specifics, including what accessories should be included in my blister pack, and pressed the magic button.

My Bylo.ai attempt at an action figure fell a bit short. (Image credit: Bylo,ai)

I did not insist on a photorealistic action figure. That's really the only way I can explain the action figure that the AI provided. In real life, I'm the height of the average American male. My action figure is noticeably shorter. And stockier. Look, I know I need to lose a few pounds, but action figure Mark needs to actively research the keto diet. I'm not saying it looks like a hobbit in a blazer, but I'm not saying it doesn't, either. And don't get me started on the "reporler's notebook."

When I tried ChatGPT, I used a different headshot from the 2025 NAB Show (thanks to the Leadership Foundation and FUJIFILM), as well as a different prompt based on suggestions I found on the internet. What you're seeing is the fourth attempt; I continued to add details to refine my action figure.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

ChatGPT’s action figure needs more prompts. (Image credit: ChatGPT)

He's also height challenged, even though my prompt included the term "average height and build," so apparently ChatGPT needs more guidance with personal dimensions. The microphone and laptop went through changes in every version, and I have no idea why it decided to change my notebook into a "notebock" (it was correct in previous versions). While the packaging looks ready for an endcap display, the overall final result looks less like an action figure and more like a picture of an action figure.

[Viewpoint: If You Build It, Will They Come?]

I don't mean to throw a bucket of cold water over this viral trend. Sure, there are always privacy concerns—and I think we'll see some landmark AI copyright infringement lawsuits sooner rather than later—but turning myself into an action figure by typing a paragraph was fun. Of course, the trick is getting the result you want, and that can be frustrating, even with the best of prompts. Here's hoping I'll be taller for the next viral trend.