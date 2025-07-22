Panasonic Projector Business Sale Collapses

A plan for Panasonic to sell off its projector business to ORIX Corporation, a move that could have been worth close to $800 million, has collapsed. While there has been no official statement from Panasonic, a spokesperson told SCN the capital alliance with ORIX was terminated due to a discrepancy between the two companies' expectations regarding future business.

As reported last summer, Panasonic Connect had agreed to a strategic capital partnership with ORIX that would form a new company to operate Panasonic Connect’s projec­tor business and related operations. Originally, the company was supposed to launch in April 2025 and continue to use the Panasonic name, with ORIX holding 80% of the shares and Panasonic Connect holding 20%. Panasonic Projector & Display Corporation was announced on April 1, but the ORIX deal fell through earlier this month.

Taka Uchida (Image credit: Panasonic)

Now, the plan is to grow the Panasonic Projector & Display Corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Connect. The change will not directly affect new product development plans. Plus, the company is moving forward with its MEVIX sub-brand, which was unveiled by Panasonic Projector & Display Americas (PPNDA) in June at InfoComm 2025 and covers various visual solutions, including projectors, dvLED, and flat panel displays.

"I want to assure stakeholders that this will not impact our operations. Our strategy remains unchanged under Panasonic Connect," said Taka Uchida, CEO of PPNDA. "We remain fully committed to establishing our new MEVIX brand as the leader in professional projectors and displays, and will continue with our strategy, maintaining the stability and innovation our customers depend on."