KRK Studio Monitors Support Immersive MAD Arts Exhibit

Located in a 50,000-square-foot facility in Dania Beach, FL, MAD Arts is at the forefront of merging art and technology. As an immersive art museum and community hub, it supports visionary projects that push the boundaries of creativity. A new Dolby Atmos playback system, bolstered with KRK ROKIT G4 10-3 studio monitors, enhances the auditory experience of one of its many exhibitions, “On Being.”

Created by artist Max Cooper, in collaboration with fine artist Minjeong An and creative coding and new media artist Ksawery Kirklewski, the exhibition is a unique, real-time experience that invites visitors to express their innermost thoughts. The sound system, designed by audio engineer Erik Aldrey, adds to the overall experience. Aldrey, who specializes in mixing and mastering, took on the challenge of designing the fully immersive audio setup utilizing the museum’s existing stock of 28 ROKIT G4 10-3 monitors.

“KRK worked so well in the room and sounded incredible as a PA speaker,” he explained. “The 10-3s have a large bandwidth and sound close to the full range that Dolby wants you to have for a setup. This made the installation easier because we could depend on fewer subs to fill the room. I discovered that I could achieve the essential home theater calibration of Dolby using the 10-3s, which streamlined the installation process beautifully. The ROKITs are powerful enough to fill the art exhibit space with vibrant sound.”

The immersive experience allows visitors to connect more personally with the narrative unfolding around them. By scanning a QR code, attendees can contribute their thoughts, enriching the communal dialogue inspired by the display. “Everyone who has come to view the immersive room loves the ROKITs. They are great speakers,” Aldrey added, highlighting the positive response he received about visitors’ experiences.

MAD Arts is dedicated to making art accessible for all and believes in leveraging technology for social good. With its commitment to educational initiatives and inclusive programming, the museum continues to foster a lively community that champions creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

[Bringing the Magic of Immersive Experiences to Life]

“Getting the chance to sit and really absorb the sound of the ROKITs in the room, you start to hear the little nuances, and it makes a huge difference in the audio quality,” said Marc Aptakin, founder of MAD Arts. “The KRKs truly exceeded my expectations.”