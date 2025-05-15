Recommended reading

Audience Engagement 2025: Ross Video

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Jim Doyle, Vice President of Creative Services at Ross Video, shares insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Jim Doyle, Vice President of Creative Services at Ross Video
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Jim Doyle, Vice President of Creative Services at Ross Video

Engaging audiences today requires more than just high-quality visuals; it’s about creating immersive, adaptable experiences that feel natural. Over the past five years, advances in displays, content systems, XR, AR, and VR have dramatically changed how we approach storytelling.

The biggest shift? Accessibility. Technologies that once required dedicated teams and complex workflows are now intuitive, integrated, and scalable. Modern tracking systems have eliminated many reliability concerns of early virtual production, while AI-driven control systems enable operators to manage real-time graphics with minimal effort.

The best virtual production isn’t about flashy effects; it’s about enhancing storytelling, keeping talent comfortable, and creating experiences that captivate and inspire." —Jim Doyle, Vice President of Creative Services at Ross Video

Virtual environments are no longer a novelty, but a necessity. Whether for broadcast, corporate AV, or live events, XR and AR extend creative possibilities beyond the limitations of physical space. Companies can swap sets instantly, tailor content to different audiences, and build dynamic, data-driven visuals without the cost and time investment of traditional production.

Another key trend is personalization. The ability to deliver customized content—through interactive displays, real-time data visualization, or AI-enhanced production—is redefining engagement. The most effective experiences aren’t just visually impressive; they adapt to audience needs in real time.

So, is generating high-quality content more straightforward today? Absolutely. Tools today are more powerful, workflows are more streamlined, and barriers to entry are lower. But the real opportunity isn’t just in the technology, but in how we use it. The best virtual production isn’t about flashy effects; it’s about enhancing storytelling, keeping talent comfortable, and creating experiences that captivate and inspire.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Workplace 2025: 25 Thought Leaders

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn