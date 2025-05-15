Audience Engagement 2025: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Jim Doyle, Vice President of Creative Services at Ross Video

Engaging audiences today requires more than just high-quality visuals; it’s about creating immersive, adaptable experiences that feel natural. Over the past five years, advances in displays, content systems, XR, AR, and VR have dramatically changed how we approach storytelling.

The biggest shift? Accessibility. Technologies that once required dedicated teams and complex workflows are now intuitive, integrated, and scalable. Modern tracking systems have eliminated many reliability concerns of early virtual production, while AI-driven control systems enable operators to manage real-time graphics with minimal effort.

Virtual environments are no longer a novelty, but a necessity. Whether for broadcast, corporate AV, or live events, XR and AR extend creative possibilities beyond the limitations of physical space. Companies can swap sets instantly, tailor content to different audiences, and build dynamic, data-driven visuals without the cost and time investment of traditional production.

Another key trend is personalization. The ability to deliver customized content—through interactive displays, real-time data visualization, or AI-enhanced production—is redefining engagement. The most effective experiences aren’t just visually impressive; they adapt to audience needs in real time.

So, is generating high-quality content more straightforward today? Absolutely. Tools today are more powerful, workflows are more streamlined, and barriers to entry are lower. But the real opportunity isn’t just in the technology, but in how we use it. The best virtual production isn’t about flashy effects; it’s about enhancing storytelling, keeping talent comfortable, and creating experiences that captivate and inspire.