DSE 2018 Seminar: Smart City Living

- Digital Signage Expo’s Digital Signage DOOH Operators Seminar Program at the upcoming DSE Expo–designed specifically for Digital Out-of-Home Network Operators–will feature an hour-long session titled, “Smart City Living: How the Connected Home Empowers Consumer Engagement.”
- On Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m., Richard Sussman, Chief Revenue Officer for TITAN Platform U.S., will present a session that will explore how a smart city of 90,000 homes in India is empowered through digital signage, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart content to provide the most engaging and connected lifestyle for the growing middle class. The 500- to 600-square-foot smart homes feature appliances controlled by voice. There are more than 250 vendors participating on the project.
- Attendees will learn how consumers can manage their smart home devices – lights, thermostats and home security – while enjoying on-demand content, all from one central hub.
- Consumers and retailers can unify their connected home experience with an all-in-one user friendly device to manage all smart products. Retailers can empower their managers to update content on-the-fly whether on site or remotely – maximizing communication of key messages to consumers
- Registration for the DSE Wednesday, March 29 session, “Smart City Living: How the Connected Home Empowers Consumer Engagement,” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2018.com.
Topics