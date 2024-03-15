Diversified Heads to NAB Show 2024 to Showcase in the Connect Zone

For the first time, NAB Show and Diversified will demonstrate the future of a seamless orchestration of premium technologies in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment in its activation in the Connect Zone at the upcoming NAB Show.

Exploring decentralized production, streamlined workflow orchestration, and software-defined production integration, Intelligent Orchestration at the Connect Zone will shift media and broadcast on more successful path towards advanced dynamic, adaptable content production and distribution environments. NAB Show attendees will gain actionable insights from Diversified for managing and scaling decentralized media environments and expanding total addressable market.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

“Intelligent Orchestration powered by Diversified at the Connect Zone marks a significant departure from traditional methods of design and implementation, creating integrated infrastructure that harmonizes cutting-edge technologies, paving the way for a transition from conventional, inflexible facilities to agile, responsive content centers. This forward-thinking approach emphasizes continuous optimization, ensuring that technological capabilities are consistently aligned with the evolving demands of the media and entertainment sectors,” said Jared Timmins, VP of innovation at Diversified.

NAB Show attendees can look forward to exploring several key aspects of Intelligent Orchestration, including decentralized production, streamlined media workflow orchestration, and software-defined production integration. These components are crucial for enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and adaptability of production environments. Diversified's comprehensive suite of services extends beyond technology, encompassing advisory and consulting around complex solutions, management of contribution sources, configuration of production environments, show production as a service including graphical and stage elements, integration of workplace solutions, and day-two support to facilitate the creation of holistic, end-to-end production setups.