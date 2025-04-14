What to Know about Diversified's Atlas Orchestrate

Diversified recently launched Atlas Orchestrate which it showcased at NAB Show 2025. The platform eliminates the complexity of cloud deployment by enabling organizations to set up cloud environments and software packages in minutes, not days or weeks.

Atlas is the secure-by-design infrastructure powering Diversified’s next-generation technology offerings—serving as a secure foundation for future innovations and the centralized location for all Diversified technology offerings. Built on Atlas, the Orchestrate module is designed to automate the provisioning of cloud resources and installation of vendor software packages in a secure, scalable, and efficient way. Solid State Logic, Chyron, Leostream, Riedel Communications, swXtch.io, TAG Video Systems, Telos Alliance, ATEME, and Imagine Communications have integrated solutions as part of the initial release of Atlas Orchestrate.

“The Telos Alliance is excited to be among the first integrated with the Atlas Orchestrate platform. We view this initiative as a pivotal advancement for driving greater flexibility and enhanced security in cloud utilization,” Costa Nikols, executive team strategy advisor, media and entertainment, Telos Alliance.

Atlas Orchestrate enters the market at a critical moment, as organizations grapple with complexities and security challenges in cloud deployment, and the global cloud media and IT market is projected to reach $1.266 trillion by 2028.

Benefits of Atlas Orchestrate:

Automated deployment and scaling: Deploy cloud environments and vendor applications in minutes.

Security and compliance: Designed to address security and compliance risks with built-in NIST-aligned security architecture, continuous vulnerability scanning, and zero-trust access control.

Cost optimization: Minimizes the need for in-house cloud expertise while reducing organizations' cloud-related expenses.

Multi-cloud and technology-agnostic: Currently supports AWS, with additional cloud providers on the roadmap, and easily integrates with leading software applications.

Speed to market: Accelerates deployment timelines, enabling rapid and error free setup for proofs of concept and flexible cloud implementations.