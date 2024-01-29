NAB Show Now Accepting Entries for Excellence in Sustainability Awards

Last year, NAB Show introduced its Excellence in Sustainability Awards. The awards are back for a second year and entries are now open. The awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in media technology and production, recognizing contributions that demonstrate significant sustainable impact, as well as foster economic and social development.

[FLASHBACK! Best of NAB 2023: Tech Trends from the Show Floor]

The Excellence in Sustainability Awards will include the following categories in 2024:

The Sustainability Champion Award: Honoring an individual driving sustainability efforts and programs.

Honoring an individual driving sustainability efforts and programs. The Sustainability Leadership Award: Honoring an organization that has launched or completed sustainability initiatives.

Honoring an organization that has launched or completed sustainability initiatives. The Sustainability Product or Service Award: Honoring products or services that significantly improve sustainability or provide a market alternative.

Honoring products or services that significantly improve sustainability or provide a market alternative. NEW — The Emerging Talent in Sustainability Award: Honoring a young talent who is innovating and delivering on sustainability efforts and programs.

— Honoring a young talent who is innovating and delivering on sustainability efforts and programs. NEW —The Green Production Practices Award: Honoring productions that prioritize sustainable practices.

Honoring productions that prioritize sustainable practices. NEW —The Sustainable Storytelling Award: Honoring productions with a sustainability storyline.

Honoring productions with a sustainability storyline. NEW—The Community and Social Impact Award: Honoring an organization that is delivering on social responsibility efforts that benefit the local community, employees and/or stakeholders.

Products/Services must be available in 2024. Nominees need not be NAB Show exhibitors to participate. The deadline for entry submissions is March 22, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

“With the mandatory reporting requirements coming in California and those already in place in Europe, sustainability actions are quickly becoming part of normal operations. We are delighted to be able to highlight those organizations and individuals who are leading the way,” said Barbara Lange, CEO of Kibo121 and the program manager of these awards.

[CES 2024: Tony Stark, Sustainability, and Other Pro AV Trends]

NAB Show will accept nominations from businesses and individuals working in the media technology and/or production industries according to the category description and criteria. Judged by an independent panel of experts, award winners will be chosen in each category based on the criteria defined for each category.

The NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on the Main Stage at NAB Show on April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The awards ceremony will include a panel discussion as well as NAB Show and AWS donation presentation to a charity.

The awards program is supported by AWS. “We applaud AWS' unwavering dedication and commitment to sustainability; NAB Show is thrilled to continue this significant collaboration,” said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer, NAB Global Connections and Events.