Display Week 2018 Los Angeles Agenda Set

- The Society for Information Display (SID) will host its 55th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition (Display Week 2018) at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Sunday, May 20 to Friday, May 25, 2018. Display Week 2018 promises first-looks at the latest display technologies and applications in growing areas, including augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, wearables and more.
- "The burgeoning electronic display industry continues to outpace the economy at a 7.5% CAGR according to many experts, and Display Week brings together today's key players that are helping spearhead the advancement, commercialization and growth of the dynamic electronic display technology market," notes Sri Peruvemba, chair of marketing for SID. "In fact, Display Week is widely considered the crystal ball for the future of emerging electronic display technology that's changing the way we live, work and play-providing many first looks at some of the hottest innovations that will enable the exciting products of tomorrow. There's no doubt that this is a hotbed industry and this annual event serves as the conduit for communicating the very advancements underway around the globe-and, opening the doors for further collaboration among today's brightest technologists and inventors, academic professionals, industry pioneers and business leaders. It really is a must-see event, both literally and figuratively."
- Highlights to expect from this year's Display Week 2018 include:
- The Symposium: Display Week's much-lauded technical symposium includes Sunday short courses and Monday seminars, together with more than 70 technical sessions consisting of more than400 oral and poster presentations throughout the week.
- The Solutions Exhibition: More than 200 leading display technology exhibitors will showcase their latest display achievements, up-and-coming technologies, devices, components, materials, systems and capabilities. Attendees will get to see first-hand demonstrations of emerging and entrenched technologies, source suppliers, and get one-on-one problem-solving support for their display related engineering projects from technical experts.
- The Business Track: In partnership with Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) for the second year in a row, this highly attended track comprises several day-long state-of-the-industry events: the Business Conference for insights on the display market outlook; the Investor's Conference for what private equity and venture capital executives are looking for in 2018; the Automotive Display Market Focus Conference for how autonomous vehicles will impact the display market; and the Immersive Experience Market Focus Conference on how the concept of immersion alters the way we interact with absolutely everything.
- The Innovation Zone (I-Zone): This unique and popular exhibit is exclusive to Display Week, and provides a first-look at the industry's newest products and inventions not yet available to the public. I-Zone exhibit slots are awarded to start-ups, small companies, universities, government labs and independent research labs.
- The Women in Tech (WiT) Panel: Returning this year following a successful introduction at Display Week 2017, this year's WiT panel will once again feature an impressive list of women professionals in every sector of the technology industry, including some of today's movers and shakers across corporate, industry consortia and academic sectors.
- The CEO Forum: This special session will focus on the unique business strategy perspective faced in the technology industry by today's CEOs. Attendees will hear from a handful of top executives on lessons learned over the years-from how best to navigate disruption cycles, to the ongoing challenges faced by small- and medium-sized businesses-and even stories from being in the trenches of this rapidly evolving electronic display industry.
- More information on all of this and other exciting new events coming to Display Week 2018, together with the soon-to-be announced keynote lineup and full program agenda, can be found at www.displayweek.org
Topics