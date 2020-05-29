d&b audiotechnik to Introduce KSLi System at InfoComm 2020

The What: d&b audiotechnik is debuting its KSLi System at InfoComm 2020 Connected. Delivering a complete installation package for a comprehensive range of installations and applications, the system features the KSLi8 and KSLi12 loudspeakers, combined with KSLi-SUB/KSLi-GSUB subwoofers, the new 40D high performance installation amplifier plus a complete catalog of system-specific accessories and customization options.

d&b audiotechnik KSLi System (Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

The What Else: The KSLi8 and KSLi12 loudspeakers, with 80- and 120-degree horizontal dispersion, respectively, provide consistent pattern control down to the lowest frequencies, in part due to the geometry of two front-facing 10-inch drivers and two side firing 8-inch drivers, which couple and apply cardioid techniques to cause directivity with low-frequency headroom.

The new KSLi SUB excels where space or weight limits exist, either flown in an array KSLi-SUB or ground stacked KSLi-GSUB.

The 40D installation amplifier is designed for fixed installation applications and is the most powerful four channel Class-D installation amplifier in the d&b range. This amplifier provides the power density required to drive the KSLi loudspeakers to full potential. Further supporting the needs of integrators in the field, the new 40D amplifier also features a 4.3-inch color display showing a range of speaker settings, device status, and more.

The Bottom Line: The ability of d&b's SL-Series to control the full frequency spectrum minimizes low-mid frequency masking in the reverberant field, in turn allowing system engineers to ensure the delivery of a pristine and powerful mix while being able to reduce the overall sound pressure level in the venue. The directivity greatly improves the system’s program intelligibility while cleaning up the stage sound as well as backstage environment from extraneous noise.

