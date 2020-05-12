InfoComm 2020 Connected Opens Registration

Registration has officially opened for InfoComm 2020 Connected, taking place June 16-18. The show will gather thought leaders from an array of pro AV disciplines representing all corners of the globe to lead conversations on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

"A talented assembly of industry leaders will converge for InfoComm 2020 Connected to invoke an abundance of lively and constructive conversations on the most top-of-mind issues," said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions andevents, AVIXA. "The show presents a dynamic virtual learning program designed to improve the crafts of pro AV professionals and enhance the experiences they create around the world."

In addition to the education program, InfoComm 2020 Connected will host a virtual trade show where pro AV companies will present their products and solutions in virtual showcases and host live and on-demand exhibitor presentations. There will also be several networking opportunities, including council meetings, the AVIXA Awards ceremony, and much more.

InfoComm 2020 Connected is free to attend and the virtual platform will remain live June 19-August 21 for attendees to browse exhibitor showcases and view on-demand sessions. Check out infocommshow.org for more information and visit www.infocommshow.org/register to register.