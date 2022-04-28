Daktronics Marquee, Centerhung Display System Engages Fans at New Arena

The Dollar Loan Center (TDLC) in Henderson, NV, opened its doors in 2022 with a centerhung and additional LED displays from Daktronics. The installation of 11 LED displays took place before the venue opened in March of this year and were activated to inform and entertain fans at live events, including games of the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights—affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights—and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks.

“The brilliant Daktronics LED displays help create the gameday atmosphere at The Dollar Loan Center that we hoped for as we envisioned the arena,” said Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz. “Daktronics executed some of the details that make The Dollar Loan Center unique and met our schedule and budget in a time where that can be a challenge.”

[Daktronics Roadmap 2022]

Engaging fans during the live event action, a four-sided centerhung display system has been installed inside the arena. Each of these four main video displays measure approximately 11.5 feet high by 20 feet wide and each features a 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing for high-resolution imagery.

Each centerhung display is capable of variable content zoning allowing them to show one large image or multiple zones of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations, and sponsorship messages.

[Daktronics Improves Gameday Experience at Bowling Green State University]

"The LED technology installed at The Dollar Loan Center is certain to captivate fans and supplement the live event experience,” said Rusty Lenners, Daktronics sales representative. “The entire Vegas Golden Knights staff, particularly Kerry Bubolz, Gabe Mirabelli, and Andrew Abrams were fantastic to work with as we went through each step of the project. We are excited to continue our partnership with the team and their affiliates to deliver this amazing installation that will entertain audiences for years to come.”

Creating two ‘peaks’ at the end of the arena are four ribbon displays that extend outward from the end wall. These displays measure just more than 3 feet high by more than 21 feet wide. Surrounding the fans in lights, two additional ribbon displays are mounted to the seating fascia. One display measures 2.5 feet high by 679 feet wide while the other measures 2.5 feet high by more than 85 feet wide. All six of these displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacings to provide supplemental content to the main displays as well as providing the opportunity to highlight partners throughout events.

[Daktronics LED Displays Spice Up Sportsbook with Ultra-Modern Technology]

Welcoming fans to the venue, an exterior marquee display was also installed at TDLC. This display features 6-millimeter pixel spacing and measures nearly 11 feet high by more than 19 feet wide. It can show upcoming event information as well as partnership and other special messaging as people pass by. This screen is also capable of showing live game action.

In addition to the equipment installation, TDLC will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.