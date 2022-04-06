Daktronics LED Displays Spice Up Sportsbook with Ultra-Modern Technology

As sportsbooks expand in popularity, Daktronics (opens in new tab) of Brookings, SD, has partnered with AV integrator Control Point Technology, to outfit nine current and soon to be installed Barstool Sportsbook-branded locations with LED video and digital ticker displays.

“The sportsbook video display trend has exploded, and Daktronics has been well equipped to deliver high-quality solutions to fit the needs of this indoor application,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for spectacular projects. “Our company has invested heavily in developing a superior indoor product to allow for close viewing distances while delivering high-resolution imagery. We’ve successfully delivered these products and solutions through our partnership with Control Point to support multiple sportsbook locations.”

[Daktronics Roadmap 2022] (opens in new tab)

These all-new sportsbooks are using the technology to deliver one-of-a-kind sports betting experiences with live sports action coupled with real-time sports information including odds, point spreads and over/unders.

“Selecting Daktronics for these projects was an easy decision based on the proven quality and reliability of their products,” said John Wise, Control Point principal. “Daktronics has multiple products, pixel pitches and technology to encompass the entire sportsbook for video walls, sports tickers and more. We have installations of the NPN and DVN products that are over a year old that we have never heard back from the customer regarding tech support or operational questions, it has just worked.”

[Security National Tops Itself with Daktronics Freeform LED Display] (opens in new tab)

Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Barstool Sportsbook, Morgantown, PA (Image credit: Daktronics)

“Sportsbooks are developing room and display designs to provide immersive experiences for their customers,” explained Vasgaard. “We’re excited Control Point has selected Daktronics as a provider for many of these installations based on our company delivering reliable products with superior color matching and image quality that are supported by U.S.-based repair centers. Our project management team provides Control Point with engineering support, including customized products and technical drawings to support the customers’ design intent and to assist in quickly finalizing their installations to they can begin enjoying their video systems sooner.”

Control Point has helped deliver multiple sportsbook installations that join other locations that have installed Daktronics displays, including Circa Las Vegas and Westgate Las Vegas. Circa currently has the world’s largest indoor sportsbook display.

[Home Run: Daktronics Powers New LED Video Display for University of Miami] (opens in new tab)

The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2018 ruling freed up all states to conduct sports gambling. States taking advantage of the ruling and venues leading the way have the most to gain. Nearly four years later, almost 80% of US states have either legalized sports wagering or introduced legislation to do so. Many racing, casino and sporting event facilities are incorporating sports and racebooks into their spaces and are including LED video walls and tickers to keep fans and bettors informed.