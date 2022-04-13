Daktronics Improves Gameday Experience at Bowling Green State University

To improve the game-day experience at the Stroh Center, Daktronics has partnered with Bowling Green State University to design, manufacture, and install 12 new LED displays throughout the arena located in Ohio. Installation took place late in 2021 to inform and entertain audiences attending at live events at the venue.

“Bowling Green State University is thrilled to partner with Daktronics to upgrade the technology in the Stroh Center to deliver a new experience to the fans,” said Jim Elsasser, senior associate athletic director at Bowling Green State University. “We are excited to increase our content delivery on game days to engage our fans with a first-class digital display.”

At one end of the arena, a new video display is mounted on the wall and measures approximately 10.5 feet high by 28 feet wide to bring live video and instant replays to fans in the stands. It is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of digital content, including statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Along the seating fascia, a ribbon display was installed that measures roughly 6.5 feet high by 30 feet long. Two vomitory displays were also installed above the entrances to the seating bowl and each measure 2.5 feet high by 8 feet wide. These displays provide supplemental information to the main display while also offering the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

All four of these displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to audiences throughout the arena.

“Adding these new LED displays will deliver another level of entertainment for Bowling Green State University fans and other audiences attending special events at the Stroh Center,” said Daryl Mihal, Daktronics regional sales manager. “We’re excited to partner with the university to deliver this technology and add versatility to their live event productions for years to come.”

Along the sidelines, eight LED scorers tables are installed to provide additional graphics, statistics and messages during events. Each digital table measures approximately 2 feet high by 9 feet wide and features 6-millimeter pixel spacing. These can be aligned in any configuration with Bowling Green State University planning to use five together on one side of the court and three together on the other side for maximum visibility to their audiences.

Shot clocks and light strips, locker room clocks, and a fixed-digit scoreboard complete the equipment installation at the arena.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, Bowling Green State University will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.