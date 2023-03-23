Daktronics Double Duty: Wolfpack Wows College Football Fans and a Monster Display

Daktronics (opens in new tab) has been busy of late with two notable display installations. In preparations for the 2023 college football season, it went to work in the ACC with what is believed to be one of the largest video displays in the sport. It also lit up the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 heading into Boston with a monster marquee display.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays] (opens in new tab)

NC State Brings New Video Experience to Fans

(Image credit: Daktronics)

For the 2023 season, Daktronics has added new video displays to Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, home of the ACC's NC State college football team. The HDR-capable display will be more than 7,100 square feet, feature more than 6.6 million pixels, and will be installed this coming spring.

"The massive size and clarity of the new North Board will provide an amazing viewing experience for our fans as well as valuable exposure for our partners," said Justin Stoll, associate AD and senior coordinating producer for NC State. "We will have the ability to show all who come to Carter-Finley Stadium team individual stats, out-of-town scores and other important data to rival the at-home experience and create engagement within our venue. We are also marrying all of our surfaces together to create unparalleled control of all displays within Carter-Finley. Coupled with the light show that was revealed last season, we will have one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country."

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance] (opens in new tab)

In the north end zone, the new video display will measure approximately 43 feet high by 166 feet wide to capture fans’ attention and deliver an improved game-day experience. It will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing and incorporate environmental protection ensuring it will operate in the Raleigh outdoors.

Read the full release here (opens in new tab).

Daktronics Delivers Marquee Display and Architectural Sliver Displays for GBH in Boston

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Working with GBH in Boston, a non-profit public broadcasting company, Daktronics designed, manufactured, and installed 14 LED displays for the company’s headquarters in 2022. The marquee display and architectural sliver displays are visible to eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 heading into Boston, MA.

"I can now monitor the health of the mural and change content from my phone," said Glenn Heath, senior manager of engineering and broadcast operations for GBH Radio and Television.

[Ready Player One: 9 Media Players for Your Next Digital Signage Experience] (opens in new tab)

The marquee display, dubbed the GBH Mural, features GBH branding, event promotion, and messaging with static-only content creating a digital mural effect. During the night-time hours, stars, and other night-themed content is shown on the display.

The sliver displays are narrow and tall and span outward from the marquee display to share supporting, eye-catching color and create an aesthetically pleasing ambiance along the building’s exterior.

You can read more on the installation here (opens in new tab).