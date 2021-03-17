Congreso AVIXA to Explore Pro AV Education Solutions on April 27-30

AVIXA will host its second Congreso AVIXA on April 27-30 to explore pro AV solutions for the education sector. This free, virtual conference aimed at the Ibero-American professional community, will offer more than 35 sessions presented in Spanish and Portuguese by experts in audiovisual technology and educational innovation. The first Congreso AVIXA in October of 2020 drew more than 4,000 attendees from 35 countries.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

AVIXA Congreso will collaborate with leading educational organizations, including RECLA (Red de Educación Continua de Latinoamérica y Europa), Edutechnia (Technology and Innovation Fair for Education), EUNIS (European University Information Systems), SCHOMS, FLEXspace (The Flexible Learning Environments eXchange), the Acreditta company, and ISE (Integrated Systems Europe).

The sessions will focus on enhancing the learning experience through content creation, smart classrooms, virtual and hybrid education, interactive tools, and content distribution over networks.

Highlighted sessions:

Rodrigo Sánchez-Pizani, CTS, audiovisual solutions architect lead from King's College London (KCL), will present a case study on implementing flexible hybrid teaching (HyFlex) classrooms. The session "Preparing hybrid classrooms in response to COVID-19" recounts the KCL team's experience in adopting new teaching approaches during the pandemic.

Luis María González Lentijo from Convergencia Digital will present the digital transformation master plan that his company developed to take an elementary and K-12 school 100 percent online. The session "Colegio San Marcos Digital Education Journey" will showcase the challenges and opportunities for AV professionals in the education space.

Agustín Limón, managing director of Tecso Latin America, will speak about the concepts and trends that should be considered when choosing technologies that enrich the educational experience. His session "Technology in the Classroom: Trends and practices for new educational challenges" is aimed both at education institutions and AV integrators.

"How to certify your talent in the digital age: badges in blockchain add value to organizations and people" will be presented by Anabella Laya, CEO of Acreditta. She will explain how digital badges become a tool to stimulate engagement and completion of new learning experiences, both in the school and corporate settings.

In the session "Designing classrooms for flexible courses," Aurora Velasco and Rodolfo Arias from San Diego State University will share the details of the training projects and technological implementation that the university has developed so that 36,000 students can continue with their courses despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

Registration for Congreso AVIXA is currently open at congreso.avixa.org. Individuals will have access to the entire conference program, activities, and networking tools. The Congreso AVIXA platform will be available for 30 days after the end of the event, providing opportunities to attend more sessions or revisit favorites.