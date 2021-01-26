Entries Open for AVIXA’s AV Experience Awards

AVIXA's AV Experience Awards program is returning to recognize the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences.

“Last year, AVIXA created the AV Experience Awards to recognize result-driven projects, answering the question: how did AV make a desired experience possible?” said Joé Lloyd, senior director of communications, AVIXA. “In its first year, we saw projects where AV was being applied in imaginative ways around the world—from New York to Copenhagen, to London to Nanjing. We’re looking forward to again witnessing the work of the talented AV community.”

The program’s different categories showcase how thoughtful design and execution achieve the projects’ distinct goals.

Categories include:

Best Dynamic Art Experience

Best In-Person Experience

Best Individualized Experience

Best Immersive Experience

Best Flexible Space Experience

Best Collaborative Experience

Award entries may be submitted by anyone involved in the project; this includes brand agencies, experience design firms, AV consultants, designers and integrators, AV manufacturers, and others.

Entries are now open and will close March 12, 2021. For more information and to submit a project, visit avxawards.avixa.org.

The shortlist will be announced May 18 and a virtual ceremony will be hosted in July.