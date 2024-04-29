Coming in 2025—InfoComm America Latina

Are you active in Latin America and looking forward to a regional event that will serve that growing market? AVIXA and InfoComm are committed to strengthening communications and bridging gaps within global communities.

Spanish is one of the fastest growing languages—are you doing enough to engage this market? Accessibility in AV production is crucial for reaching a broader audience and fostering cultural exchange.

This new event will provide the Latin American community with a show experience tailored to the needs and nuances of this market. The debut show will take place October 22-24, 2025, in Mexico City and will feature an exhibition floor, educational programming, AVIXA Xchange LIVE, networking opportunities, and an audio experience area. InfoComm America Latina joins a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences in six countries worldwide produced by AVIXA and its partners.

LATAM Happenings at INFOCOMM 2024 (all times PT)

Congreso AVIXA, Presented in Spanish: During this half-day program, you’ll get actionable insights and strategies for navigating the dynamic landscape of modern AV technology within the Latin American market. Don’t miss the go-to Congreso program on Tuesday, June 11, serving the most influential minds within the Spanish-speaking Pro AV industry.

Iberoamerican Reception: Connect with AV professionals, mingle with friends, and forge new connections. Join us on Thursday, June 13, from 5:15-7:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, W305‑W306.

Exhibitor Spotlight: KUDO: InfoComm's AI Experience will feature trailblazing companies, including KUDO whose advanced AI speech translation technology and interpretation services translate meetings and events into 200 languages with live audio and captions. Experience select InfoComm sessions in the language of your choice this year, including live interpretation into Spanish.

Connect with AV professionals, mingle with friends, and forge new connections. Join us on Thursday, June 13, from 5:15-7:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, W305‑W306. Exhibitor Spotlight: KUDO: InfoComm’s AI Experience will feature trailblazing companies, including KUDO whose advanced AI speech translation technology and interpretation services translate meetings and events into 200 languages with live audio and captions. Experience select InfoComm sessions in the language of your choice this year, including live interpretation into Spanish.