Cisco, Avaya Pull Out of Enterprise Connect

Cisco and Avaya have withdrawn from Enterprise Connect 2020 amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The show is still set to proceed as scheduled from March 30–April 2 in Orlando, FL.

“Enterprise Connect is planned to go forward as scheduled,” said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect general manager and program co-chair on Friday. “We are following the developments related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to providing a safe and successful experience for everyone in our community.”

Amy Chang, EVP and general manager of Cisco Collaboration, was due to deliver a keynote address on Tuesday, March 31; this time slot has been filled by Pasquale DeMaio of Amazon Web Services. (Further, Dave Michaels reported on Twitter on March 5 that Chang has taken a “leave of absence” from Cisco and has been replaced by Sri Srinivasan.)

“Cisco has withdrawn their Keynote and Expo participation at #EC20. We understand and respect their decision,” Enterprise Connect’s official Twitter account wrote on Wednesday.

“Avaya has been keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic and taking action in the interest of protecting our colleagues, customers, and partners,” the company said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. “For example, for all Avaya employees globally, in alignment with guidance from the CDC, WHO and other health authorities, we've reduced travel and taken other precautions. The wellbeing of our Avaya colleagues is of utmost importance as we monitor this situation and, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to withdraw from the upcoming Enterprise Connect industry conference taking place March 30-April 2.”