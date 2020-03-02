Digital Signage Expo 2020 Will Take Place As Planned

The organizations of Digital Signage Expo (DSE) released a statement to address concerns about the Coronavirus. The statement is posted below.

With our trade show and conference staging March 31- April 3, and no outbreak of this virus in the U.S., we can confirm that DSE 2020 will take place as planned.

We have been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. The greater majority of DSE’s exhibitors and attendees are based in the U.S. There are currently no travel restrictions within the U.S., or to and from most international destinations. We don’t expect that to change prior to the show dates. So, travel to and from DSE 2020 should be as convenient and safe as ever.

The travel restrictions to and from China and South Korea have caused a select few of our 2020 exhibitors to cancel their plans to exhibit. This will not have a material impact on our trade show. Also, DSE traditionally does not have many attendees (less than 2 percent) from China and South Korea; based on the current restrictions to and from these countries, we don’t expect any attendance from either for DSE 2020.

While we’re committed to stage DSE as planned, we are also dedicated to the health and safety of all participants. We have assurances from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority that the convention center and all member hotels are maintaining high-level cleanliness and safety standards. As you likely know, Las Vegas is one of the world’s top convention destinations, so the safety of their visitors is a high priority. They, too, are monitoring this situation closely and will be ready to respond accordingly should anything change.

