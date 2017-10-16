Christie Introduces 630-GS Series Laser Phosphor Projectors

Christie introduced two new Christie GS Series laser phosphor projectors, bringing performance metrics to meet the real-world affordability demands of higher education, corporate and rental markets.



The 630-GS Series is set apart by improved brightness, now providing up to 6750 ISO lumens of light output, and a 4,000,000:1 Christie RealBlack contrast ratio. The projectors are available in either HD (1920x1080) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution. Lens options include the new Ultra Short Throw (UST) lens, which provides flexibility of installation placement.

“With these new 630-GS models, Christie answers the call of customers looking for a better choice in economical laser phosphor projection, by providing higher levels of brightness, image excellence and color reproduction," said Jim Hall senior product manager, Christie. "From business venues to events and beyond, the new affordable Christie GS Series delivers all-around premium performance and reliability in high-usage environments. With ultra-quiet operation, compact design and versatility, these models can be installed in demanding spaces, closer to the audience, without impacting the audience experience.”