Chief Ships Tempo System

The What: Chief is now shipping its Tempo Series Flat Panel Floor Support System. The AVSFSS allows quick flat panel installation by using the floor to support the weight instead of the wall. This eliminates the need for wall inspection and remediation, which saves time and money, particularly across enterprise rollouts, according to Chief.



(Image credit: Chief)

The What Else: The two uprights that support the mount can be moved to adjust to outlets or other obstructions on site, while keeping the flat panel placement precisely where the system designer wants it. Cables can be run down through the uprights or behind the middle cover. Markings on the uprights make height adjustment easy.



The lower section houses an included component storage panel and leaves room for an additional panel or rack storage. The lower cover can be customized to match surrounding finishes for superior aesthetics. .



“The solution was first conceived for a customer who wanted to install 1,000 conference rooms in 90 days. That goal was impossible when considering the amount of time it would take to schedule wall inspections and remediate any deficiencies before a mount can be installed,” said Tony Caruso, product manager, Chief.

The Bottom Line: Chief engineers created a slim system that works with Chief’s Fusion and Fit Series mounts and can handle a wide variety of room layouts; mounts are sold separately.

The Tempo Series debuted at InfoComm 2019, where it won a Best of Show award from AV Technology.



