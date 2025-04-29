Winsted Expands Pinnacle Collection with New Technology Furniture

Winsted is expanding its Pinnacle Technology Furniture collection. Featuring a sliding worksurface, the console enables uninterrupted cable management and serviceability without disrupting operator workflow. This design provides instant access to critical wiring and components, ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical environments. The expanded collection—including technology cabinets, drawers, credenzas, peninsulas, and conference tables—is engineered for unmatched flexibility, security, and seamless technology integration to optimize workspace efficiency and productivity.

“Control rooms are evolving rapidly, and Winsted is committed to staying ahead of the curve with solutions that prioritize both operator experience and technical performance,” said Tracy Crocker, CEO of Winsted. “The expanded Pinnacle collection continues our mission to provide best-in-class cable management, advanced serviceability, and cutting-edge technology integration—key elements for organizations managing 24/7 operations in security, transportation, utilities, and public safety.”

New Enhancements to the Pinnacle Collection:

Technology Cabinets: Seamlessly integrate with Pinnacle consoles, offering flexible mounting options, enhanced equipment storage, and front/rear access for easy serviceability. Available with optional worksurfaces and 11U 19-inch equipment racks.

Designed for secure storage and quick access to essential tools and equipment, featuring removable back panels with integrated cable management. Conference Tables: New technology-integrated tables designed for collaborative workspaces, offering built-in cable management and connectivity solutions for streamlined operations. Available in sizes up to 20 feet to accommodate a variety of control room environments.

Pinnacle’s three-tier cable management system ensures a clutter-free workspace, with dedicated routing pathways and full-width mesh trays for efficient and organized cabling. Sit/Stand Functionality: Power-actuated adjustable height options ensure ergonomic operator positioning for increased comfort and productivity.

