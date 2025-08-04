Tennessee Volunteers Bring New Look to Food City Center

Volunteers' fans will have a lot to root for this coming NCAA college basketball season. A new 11-display centerhung system graces Food City Center in Knoxville, TN, as Daktronics designed, manufactured, and installed a total of 24 LED displays. The new system will be in place and ready to inform and entertain fans at every event.

“An essential part of our partnership with Food City is the chance to reinvest in the fan experience, and the upgrades to the video boards are nothing short of impressive,” said vice chancellor/director of athletics Danny White. ”We are proud to have the most dedicated fan base in all of sports, and we are unwavering in our commitment to continually elevate their experience.”

Four main video displays each measure nearly 15x24.5 feet. Four corner wedge displays fit between the main displays for a seamless experience. Each of those displays measures nearly 15x5 feet. The main displays are each capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or multiple zones of live video, instant replays, statistics, game information, graphics, animations, and sponsorship messages.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Below the main displays, a ring display measures more than 3x103 feet in circumference. This provides supplemental graphics and information to the main displays. On the underside of the centerhung, two displays are angled toward the sidelines to appeal to those people sitting closer to the court. Each underbelly display measures nearly 6x20 feet. All centerhung displays feature 5.9mm pixel spacing.

“The University of Tennessee is on the cutting edge of innovative trends in collegiate athletics, so continuing the Daktronics partnership is a natural progression of maximizing the fan experience and providing a massive home court advantage,” said Josh Francois, Daktronics regional sales manager.

Each corner of the arena features a corner board, four in total, to bring additional views of replays, stats and messaging. Each measures nearly 11x18 feet wide and features a 5.9mm pixel spacing.

Circling the seating bowl, a 360-degree ribbon display is mounted to the seating fascia. This display measures approximately 2.5 feet high by nearly 880 feet in length and features a 10mm pixel spacing. Along the sidelines, six scorers tables can be organized in any configuration to meet the needs of the university. Four displays measure roughly 2.5x10 feet while two measure 2.5x6.5 feet. All six feature 3.9mm pixel spacing. These displays deliver additional sponsorship opportunities while also delivering supplemental game information and graphics.

Outside the arena, two marquee displays welcome fans and guests. Each measures 9.5x25.5 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing. These versatile displays can be used to promote upcoming events, show live games, entice fans with classic highlights and provide many other messaging opportunities for the university.