Brompton Unveils Processing Technologies, Partner Program

Brompton Technology came to Las Vegas with broadcasting in mind, unveiling LED video processing technologies and its Panel Manufacturer Partner Program at NAB Show 2024.

“We have a position in broadcast applications, and that’s the real focus for us at NAB Show this year,” Brompton CEO Richard Mead said at a Monday press conference. “At our booth, we are demonstrating on-camera workflow using our framing-mapping technology as well as our custom markers feature.”

[NAB 2024: 5 Booths That Caught Our Eye on the Show Floor]

But it was the new “Gen 3 range,” built on the latest Agilex 7 FPGA technology from Intel, that captured the attention of attendees. Mead introduced the first product in the Gen 3 range, the 8K Tessera SQ200 processor. Built off the SX40, the SQ200 (200 is the output bandwidth, making it 20 times more powerful than its predecessor) delivers the same core features and is backwards-compatible with existing Brompton-powered LED panels, but now supports 8K and 4x4K workflows with native support for AV-over-IP protocols such as SMPTE ST2110 and IPMX. The SQ200 is just the first of several planned products in the Gen 3 range.

[Review: Making Better Conversation at NAB 2024]

“We’re very excited about our new Gen 3 processing,” Mead said, “but processing is not much use without high-quality panels to use it with. Our business model is to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with panel manufacturers.” Mead went on to introduce the Panel Manufacturer Partner Program, welcoming the first Diamond Parter, founding member of the program, and longtime collaborator Roe Visual to the stage.

“Together, we set the standard in live-event production and broadcast and I’m sure we’ll continue to do so.”

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Copyright NAB Show