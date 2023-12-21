Live Production is No Longer Just for Broadcast

Sponsored Content

Samuel Recine, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Matrox Video, sits down with Cindy Davis, brand and content director of AV Technology, to discuss the paradigm shift in live production applications.

What used to be a broadcast-only discussion, live production is now being incorporated into collaboration and streaming town halls within enterprises, live streaming and lecture capture in higher education, and more.

Recine discusses the trends that have led to a blurring of the line between broadcast and applications, such as enterprise, higher education, and government creating higher-grade productions because of the different ways in which they can be assembled, and the cost has decreased.

"We're seeing that people have been mixing and matching a lot of AV and IT tools," Recine said. In the past, broadcasters or live event producers used specialized equipment. "But the cost of that equipment has come down, and the ability to do a lot of things in PC-based software has proliferated," he added. "The result has been that a lot of medium- and large-sized organizations, schools, government, etc., have been upping the sophistication of their productions for their own internal events, for their customer training, for their education, for their partner communications, et cetera."

In this interview, Recine also explains the role of IPMX, the AV-over-IP open standard for the pro AV market, in the conversion of AV and IT. He further explains why Matrox Video depends on standards for its products to be useful in ecosystems of related products. "It's a lot easier to get things to work in an integrated system when people are following similar rules and similar implementations of technology," he said.

Check out the full video interview to learn more about how live production has made its way into applications for corporate enterprise, higher education, government, and more.

About Matrox Video: Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for over 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group.