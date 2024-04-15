Review: Saramonic Is Making Better Conversation at NAB 2024

Today’s mobile devices have really upped the visual game. With decent lighting and a steady hand, you can create some high-quality video using a phone or tablet. The problem is the audio—good luck getting acceptable sound if you’re standing more than a few feet away.

['Retro' Review: Shure MV51 ]

The Saramonic Blink500B2+ wireless microphone system, currently on display at 2024 NAB Show (Booth C7116 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall) helps bring your audio up to your video standards. You don’t have to stay within arm’s length of the camera, plus it includes two microphones, so you can carry on a conversation without looking like you’re huddling together for warmth. Let’s take a deeper dive into the features of this two-mic system.

The Receiving End

The whole system lives in a sturdy plastic charging case with LED battery indicators in the front and USB‑C charging port in the back. Open the top and there’s a place for everything, including both transmitters (with integrated mics), the receiver, and USB-C and Lightning adapters, which let you plug the receiver into your phone, tablet, or computer. Saramonic also includes a drawstring pouch to hold the case, with a separate space in the pouch for additional accessories such as windscreens and connecting cables.

The whole Blink500B2+ system fits in compact charging case. (Image credit: Saramonic)

The receiver has a small cover designed to protect the contacts for the adapters. You will lose this cover almost immediately after you remove it; Saramonic engineers must have known this would happen, which is why the carrying case is designed to store the receiver with the adapter still attached. (And let’s be practical: If you aren’t switching between adapters, why not leave it on?) However, sometimes the adapters can shift a bit and lose connectivity.

One side of the receiver has a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can monitor your audio, plus a 3.5mm analog out for connecting to a camera or mixer. The other side includes the power button and “M” (menu) button. You use both to navigate through the various settings, which are displayed on a small but very clear OLED screen on the front of the unit. The screen is also where you can monitor various settings, such as battery life (for the receiver and transmitters), wireless signal strength between the components, audio levels, and more.

[Review: Magewell Says Let's Get Small]

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Connectivity is pretty simple. Attach the proper adapter to the receiver, then plug the receiver into your mobile device. Pair the receiver to the mobile device via Bluetooth and you’re good to go. I had no issue pairing the Blink500B2+ receiver with an iPhone 15 or a Samsung Galaxy A14. No problems with a Microsoft Surface laptop, either. I even used the audio out to connect to my Canon DSLR via the supplied 3.5mm cable—and the transmitter’s clip secured the unit to my camera shoe.

The system uses the 2.4GHz wireless frequency—not exactly an exclusive neighborhood. It automatically scans for frequencies (there is no manual option), but before you start recording, make sure you are free of interference.

Mic Check

Each transmitter has a built-in 6mm omnidirectional microphone capsule and belt clip. The mics have a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz, 48kHz sampling, and 24-bit audio. However, the Blink500B2+ transmitters do not have the option of attaching a lavalier. If you want a similar system from Saramonic with that feature, you’ll want to consider the Blink 500 ProX B2R, thought it does cost more.

The transmitter is about the size of two postage stamps side by side and less than 1 inch thick. One side of the unit has power and noise cancellation buttons, while the other side has a USB-C charging port. A status indicator ring on the front of the unit lights up to keep you informed about Bluetooth pairing, noise cancellation, and more.

[Pure Resonance Introduces Bluetooth Wireless Audio Receiver—What to Know]

If your talent shows up in a T-shirt, you’re doomed. There’s no real way to hide this thing. You can use one of the included magnets to hold the mic in place on their shirt, but that status ring will be facing the camera and stays lit as long as there is a Bluetooth connection. Better keep a roll of black gaffer’s tape at the ready.

With its integrated clip, the transmitter’s best friend is a sport coat lapel (just like your trusty lav). For on-camera work, this is going to deliver your best audio. You can also hide the transmitter in a shirt pocket, again using one of the included magnets to keep it in place. The results might not be quite as good (I was told I sounded a bit muddy), but it’s certainly acceptable for a videoconference.

The transmitter has a built-in clip, so you can use it like you would a lavalier mic. Magnets will keep the unit in place on a T-shirt (left), but you’ll get a better look if your talent wears a blazer (right) or button-down shirt. (Image credit: Christine Pescatore)

For best audio results, you can hold it like a handheld mic. The problem is that the transmitter is so small it looks like you’re talking into your fist. Not a problem if you’re recording off-camera narration, but this is not an on-screen look you want. Another option is to position the transmitter on a nearby table and hope for the best, but I heard a noticeable drop in audio quality when I placed it less than 2 feet away.

Fine Tuning

According to Saramonic, battery life on the transmitters can last about 20 hours, while the receiver has a battery life of about 14 hours. When charged, the carrying case can provide more than one full system charge, so there should be plenty of power for your project. Lithium-ion batteries running low? It takes about two hours to get a full charge for the receiver, transmitters, or charging case. Saramonic also included a USB-C port on the receiver, so you can charge it while in use.

As far as range, Saramonic says the Blink500B2+ is good for almost 500 feet of wireless transmission. My test didn't go that far, but I did have one transmitter more than 50 feet away from the receiver in another room. Then, I walked the second transmitter outside (in a completely different direction), staying in motion until I was more than 70 feet away from the receiver. I did have three drops, and each one happened when there was a concrete exterior wall between me and the receiver. So, if you have line-of-sight and don’t stray too far, you shouldn't have any problems.

The Blink500B2+ offers plenty of options. For example, you choose your output mode (stereo, mono, or safety track), apply a low-cut filter, and enable or disable your mobile device’s speaker. You can also adjust the level of noise reduction, strong or weak. Continuing my habit of conducting unreasonable tests, I decided to use the Blink500B2+ just a few feet away from an air conditioner's outdoor condenser unit. The system's noise reduction worked far better than expected. Here, check it out:

Priced at $129 on the Saramonic site, the Blink500B2+ includes both mic transmitters, receiver, adapters, charging case, and other accessories. You are definitely getting a lot for your money. That said, the components are well made but mostly plastic. Audio quality is quite good, but not good enough for that next Hollywood blockbuster you’re producing. And the included windscreens are tricky to attach and not exactly subtle.

[Review: More Than a Mic]

Before you think I’m being too critical, did I mention the whole system costs $129? Saramonic has packed a lot of performance into a very affordable two-mic wireless system. There are options to maximize its performance, as well as plenty of battery life to keep you shooting. It’s also absurdly simple to use—I mean, you don’t even have to manually pair the transmitters to the receiver. From training and promotional videos to podcasts and lectures, the Blink500B2+ lets productions from your mobile device sound as good as they look.