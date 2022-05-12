Bose Professional Provides the Ultimate Guest Experience at a Wellness Hotel

Bose Professional announced the Angel Wellness Hotel has selected Bose Professional audio products and technology in its recent renovation, realizing the creation of the ultimate guest experience. Located in the picturesque Tannheimer Valley near Lake Haldensee in Austria, Angel Wellness Hotel is known as a destination for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

As a locale that caters to a variety of guest entertainment, it required an audio solution that delivered unparalleled audio quality and was flexible enough for a variety of unique spaces—each with its own environmental requirements. The new audio solution was created to align amenities to each aspect of their guests’ needs and provide a sophisticated user interface without sacrificing features and accessibility.

Austrian integrator Rogllivtec GmbH & Co KG partnered with Bose Professional to design the full-range, bespoke solution that includes a variety of FreeSpace loudspeakers, MB210-WR outdoor subwoofer and PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers, all leveraging Dante and managed using ControlSpace CC-64 control centers.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

“Audio plays a central part in a hotel’s atmosphere,” shared Christoph Rogl, managing director of Rogllivtec GmbH & Co KG. “By using Bose Professional technology, we provided an intuitive interface to manage a flexible audio system across a variety of distinct locations—and ultimately created a harmonious integration of technology and experience.”

The hotel uses stored soundscapes, which are accessed and controlled throughout the hotel’s spaces via the ControlSpace Remote app so employees could effortlessly control the system at the push of a button.

“Our philosophy is the perfection of the last 5%, which the guest perceives only subconsciously. Therefore, we’re not concerned with ‘background music’ but with a holistic spatial experience. This can only be realized with absolute quality, and with Bose Professional it was accomplished,” stated Gert Zimmermann, member of the Mattersberger-Zimmerman family of owners.