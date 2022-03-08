How Bose Enables Hybrid Learning at Ritsumeikan University

Bose Professional announced that Ritsumeikan University selected the Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device as part of their overall technology strategy to ensure their students’ needs are met—both in and out of the classroom. As one of Japan’s leading global universities, it is comprised of 16 faculty teams, 21 graduate schools and 35,000 students across four campuses. The new Osaka Ibaraki Campus, in its commitment to deliver flexible learning and student safety, tapped technology typically found in workplace conference rooms to foster a flexible, progressive learning environment.

The Bose VB1 brings premium audio and video to small and medium-sized learning areas, providing critical features—like beam-steering microphones and 4K ultra-HD video—supporting the hybrid collaboration so critical in today’s evolving educational landscape. Since two-way communication between professors and students was key, the six beam-steering mics made conversation more natural, actively focusing on voices while rejecting ambient noise; plus, the auto EQ delivers optimized audio to all participants.

(Image credit: Bose)

In addition to crisp image resolution, the 4K ultra-HD camera also provides auto framing which allows everyone to see and understand the content instructors present on whiteboards, flipcharts, or other in-room objects, reinforcing the “same location” feel.

“The Bose VB1 provided clear, high-quality audio to remote students and the beam-steering microphones easily picked up students socially distanced throughout the room,” said Kengo Kurashina, member of the information infrastructure section team of the Information Systems Department at Ritsumeikan University. “I was also extremely pleased with the sound-masking exclusion zone feature provided; I can easily hear what students are saying because of the audio quality and clarity Bose is known for.”