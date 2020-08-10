Bose Professional Introduces Bose Church with a 12-Week Giveaway

Bose Professional has announced its Bose Church Giveaway—beginning August 10 and running for 12 weeks—where church leaders can enter to win a weekly prize. Winners have a choice between a Bose S1 Pro multi-position portable PA or a pair of the new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC.

For a chance to win, entrants must be in a worship leadership role—such as pastor, worship leader, or church tech director—and respond to a weekly post in the Bose Professional promotion through their Facebook account. Responses need to include the tag #BoseChurchGiveaway. Additional information and full official rules are available on the Bose Church Giveaway webpage.

The Bose Church initiative provides the guidance, information, and products to aid church leaders in the know-how needed to engage their congregants through the power of sound. Approaching this community-oriented, educational endeavor in a new way, Bose Professional has integrated this knowledge resource with a chance to win equipment that helps church leaders connect with their congregation.

[Integration Guide to Houses of Worship 2020]

The foundation of the Bose Church initiative is based on the sharing of educational information and expertise through the recently launched Bose Church Podcast. Additional resources will be made available such as informative how-to and reference articles that will guide church leaders on topics such as how to assess their audio needs — now and in the future, finding a channel partner who understands their vision, and what to expect throughout the entire audio solution process from start to finish.

For more information about the Bose Church Giveaway, visit PRO.BOSE.COM/BoseChurchGiveaway